Microsoft Makes More Than $1B Investment In Georgia

Microsoft will invest more than $1 billion in Rome and Floyd County, Georgia, to develop a datacenter campus.

The technology company purchased nearly 350 acres to build the site. Once complete, Microsoft will bring 150 high-paying jobs to the area, according to the Rome Floyd County Development Authority.

“This is a tremendous economic opportunity for our community that will have positive impacts for decades to come,” said Jimmy Byars, Chairman of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority.

Paul Englis, Microsoft’s Directory of Community Engagement, said this project is “just the start” of collaboration and Microsoft’s long-term commitment to the community.

“Rome and Floyd County’s industrial zoning and strong infrastructure led to our decision to locate our datacenter campus there,” Englis said.

The Rome and Floyd County site will support Microsoft’s cloud technologies and Azure business, according to the RFCDA. Azure is a global technology infrastructure that includes both “physical infrastructure and connective network components.”

Construction was expected to begin immediately.

Microsoft has had a presence in Atlanta since 2007, including an innovation hub at Atlantic Yards that opened in spring 2022. The company also is building a datacenter in East Point, Georgia.