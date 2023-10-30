Georgia Lands Automotive, Wastewater Facilities; Gains 500+ Jobs

Manufacturing projects across industries continue to bring investments and jobs to Georgia.

Daechang Seat Corp. USA plans to invest $72.5 million in the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, creating more than 500 jobs. Available jobs will include assembly operator, equipment technicians, mechanical engineers, and electrical engineers.

The center will be constructed near Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA).

“Only minutes from the Port of Savannah, DSC is ideally located to take advantage of Georgia’s world-class connectivity,” said Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO. “At GPA, we’re all-in on providing the best global gateway for U.S. supply chains, and we’re excited to welcome DSC as the latest job creator in Georgia’s automaking sector.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said the commission is excited to welcome DSC to the area.

“Savannah is an established global gateway, and Chatham County has leveraged that advantage to create a bustling community where people come to live, work, and enjoy the Hostess City of the South,” Wilson said.

The company, which focuses on automotive seat frames, was established in 1979 in Kyungju, South Korea.

Meanwhile, in Valdosta, Georgia, Prinsco is constructing a new manufacturing center on an 80-acre site the company purchased earlier in 2023.

Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter said the investment will bring 40 jobs to the county.

Brad Folsom, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board Chairman, said the community provides a talented workforce and shows it’s the “right fit” for companies to establish and experience growth.

Once complete, the 73,000-square-foot facility will have the capacity to run four production lines of corrugated high-density polyethylene and polypropylene pipe.

Company officials expect the site to be operational by September 2024. The Valdosta facility will be the ninth for Prinsco in the United States.

Prisco, founded in 1975, produces and sells various wastewater management products.