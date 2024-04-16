CSX Select Site Program Recognizes 14 Sites In Eight States

This week, CSX has announced the most recent group of high-ranking properties to receive CSX Select Site designation under the industrial development program. Across eight states, there are 14 sites that have earned a Silver or Bronze rating based on an evaluation of a wide range of site characteristics. The Select Site program connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties.

Based in Jacksonville, FL, CSX is a transportation company providing rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across an array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For this latest crop of properties, CSX worked with more than 40 communities over several months to gather information and identify top candidates.

“We are very excited to announce this latest round of Select Site designees and congratulate the landowners, counties, and utility partners involved,” said Kellen Riley, CSX Senior Director of Industrial Development. “The information collected for these properties, which will soon be available online through the CSX Prospector listing, will allow site consultants and manufacturers a quick and convenient way to identify premium rail served industrial properties where they can locate new manufacturing facilities — generating new jobs and capital investment.”

CSX Select Sites: Silver Level

Montgomery Inland Logistics: Montgomery Alabama Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery Alabama Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery, Alabama Prattville South Industrial Park : City of Prattville, Prattville, Alabama

: City of Prattville, Prattville, Alabama Androscoggin Mill: Maine Department of Economic Community Development, Jay, Maine

Maine Department of Economic Community Development, Jay, Maine Carleton Advanced Manufacturing Site: City of Newport News Department of Development Authority, Newport News, Virginia

City of Newport News Department of Development Authority, Newport News, Virginia Devaney Site: Limestone County Economic Development Association, Tanner, Alabama

CSX Select Sites: Bronze Level

Bushy Park: Berkeley County Economic Development, Goose Creek, South Carolina

Berkeley County Economic Development, Goose Creek, South Carolina Pierce County Industrial Rail Park: Pierce County Industrial Development and Building Authority, Blackshear, Georgia

Pierce County Industrial Development and Building Authority, Blackshear, Georgia Creamer Industrial Park: Escambia County Industrial Development Authority, Brewton, Alabama

Escambia County Industrial Development Authority, Brewton, Alabama Atlantic Gateway Logistics Park: Anson County Economic Development, Lilesville, North Carolina

Anson County Economic Development, Lilesville, North Carolina Mayde Road Rail Site: Berea Industrial Development Authority, Lexington, Kentucky

Berea Industrial Development Authority, Lexington, Kentucky Florence County Industrial Park South: Florence County Economic Development Partnership, Scranton, South Carolina

Florence County Economic Development Partnership, Scranton, South Carolina Berkeley Rail Park : Berkeley County Economic Development, Russellville, South Carolina

: Berkeley County Economic Development, Russellville, South Carolina Cumbo Yards: Berkeley County Development Authority, Martinsburg, West Virginia

Berkeley County Development Authority, Martinsburg, West Virginia Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMaC): Greensville County Industrial Development Authority, Emporia, Virginia

The complete CSX Select Site Listing includes all Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sites currently available.

In 2023, CSX partnered with Global Location Strategies (GLS), a corporate location strategy firm based in Greenville, SC, to identify and prime sites for future industrial development. The program uses site selection software powered by Strata Platforms, a company that emerged from GLS. CSX works with landowners and economic development organizations to capture site-specific information in Lasso related to acreage, site characteristics, utility infrastructure, and more. Analysis includes environmental, social and governance factors, such as renewable energy usage, community impacts, and brownfield site reuse.