Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. has selected Greenville in Pitt County, NC as the location for its first North American production facility. The Vietnam-based solar energy technology company specializes in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules.

The company’s new manufacturing facility will be built in two phases and represents a total investment of $294 million. It’s expected to create approximately 908 local jobs. It will be Boviet Solar’s first U.S. manufacturing facility and the second globally, following its successful track record of PV cell and module production in Vietnam.

“Our dreams of producing our PV modules in the U.S. finally come to realization,” said Jimmy Xie, General Manager of Boviet Solar. “We are proud of bringing our manufacturing excellence to our most important solar market, creating jobs, and making a positive impact on North Carolina’s economy. We are committed to expanding solar as a widely used renewable energy source in the U.S. and delivering locally made, top-performing PV modules to accelerate the advent of the global renewable revolution.”

“We are excited about the establishment of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which will allow us to bring ‘Made in USA’ products to the market,” commented Scott Chen, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Boviet Solar. “This strategic move exemplifies our client-centric business philosophy and commitment to providing unparalleled quality and service to our valuable clients. By localizing production, we are confident in offering enhanced flexibility, reliability, and agility in meeting client demands.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in our journey as our establishment into North Carolina marks a pivotal moment in our mission to foster stronger connections with our clients while driving innovation and excellence in everything we do,” added Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. “Our investment in North Carolina underscores our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding client expectations. Through ‘Made in America’ products, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior experiences and remain responsive to the diverse needs of our clients.”

The PV module manufacturing facility will produce Boviet Solar’s TOPCon N-Type cell, technology-based Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale U.S. clients. Phase one of the project will utilize the existing building to manufacture solar modules. Phase two will include constructing a state-of-the-art 500,000 to 600,000-square-foot factory on 34 acres to manufacture PV cells. This location is expected to output 2 GW of solar panels and 2 GW of PV cells annually. Official opening and mass production of the factory is scheduled for Q1 2025.

“It’s great to welcome Boviet Solar to North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This decision has proven yet again that North Carolina is a hub for clean energy, offering advanced manufacturers a skilled workforce, an excellent quality of life, and affordable communities to support its work in sustainability.”

Atlantic Emergency Solutions Expands In Falkland

Also in Pitt County, earlier this month Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. announced plans to invest nearly $1.5 million in an expansion of its Falkland operations. The project will create 10 jobs with an average wage of $70,928. The Virginia-based company provides metal fabrication, paint, graphics, maintenance and warranty work on fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

In April 2023, the company purchased a facility in Falkland. Increased demand for the company’s services called for additional growth through this expansion project, which will add an additional 12,000 square feet. The current facility will provide body, paint, and collision work and the new facility will provide maintenance and service work for emergency vehicles. Atlantic Emergency Solutions’ Pitt County location services vehicles from all over North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

A $100,000 building reuse grant in the existing business building category from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) will support the company’s expansion. The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“The state’s Rural Infrastructure Authority sees North Carolina through a lens of opportunity,” said Gov. Cooper. “All of our great state deserves the opportunity to thrive. These grants offer rural areas the resources and support they need to capitalize on their full potential.”

“Supporting and promoting the success of local industry is extremely important to our organization,” said Josh Lewis, president and CEO of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “We are proud that Atlantic Emergency Solutions is strengthening its presence in Falkland and bringing more high paying jobs to the community. These are the types of opportunities that help small towns grow and prosper.”

“These grants are vital to the overall prosperity of North Carolina and its people,” commented Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We are particularly excited to recognize the first recipients of our new Rural Downtown Economic Development Grant program, which serves as yet another tool to support businesses and build stronger communities.”