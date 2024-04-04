Fantasy Sports Company Bets On Atlanta For $25M HQ

Over the next seven years, PrizePicks will add 1,000 jobs at its new 33,000-square-foot Midtown Atlanta headquarters.

PrizePicks, one of North America’s largest daily fantasy sports (DFS) operators, will locate its new 33,000-square-foot headquarters in Atlanta, GA. The company will invest $25 million in the new headquarters and plans to expand its workforce with 1,000 new jobs over the next seven years.

PrizePicks’ new headquarters will be located at the Star Metals building in Midtown Atlanta.

“Atlanta has always been our home, where we are redefining mobile sports entertainment,” said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO. “This move to Star Metals will help us create more high-skilled and high-wage jobs in our great city while we deepen our connections across the community.”

“Georgia continues to be a driver of tech growth and innovation, attracting innovative companies with its unique mix of talent and infrastructure,” commented Governor Brian Kemp. “Today’s announcement is a reminder of our strength in both welcoming new projects as well as creating an atmosphere where existing businesses can expand and thrive. I look forward to seeing the impact of these thousand jobs on the Atlanta community.”

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America, according to the Inc. 5000 2023 rankings. The company was named a top 10 innovative company by the Technology Association of Georgia in 2023, and was recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“Georgia is a hub for innovation, with a diverse, well-educated talent pool that is fed by the University System of Georgia,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “One way we keep young talent in the state is by creating jobs for them, and PrizePicks’ decision to expand in Atlanta is an incredible opportunity for Georgia-based tech professionals.”

“We celebrate this exciting announcement by PrizePicks to locate their most critical corporate functions in Fulton County,” said Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It’s great to add PrizePicks to a long line of major global operations that have grown in Fulton due to our nationally competitive workforce, premium real estate and diverse communities.”

“PrizePicks is a very welcome addition to the growing innovation ecosystem on the Westside of Atlanta, one that continues to build momentum and provide employment for city residents,” commented Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “The exciting thing about investments like this is the opportunity to continue to connect Atlanta’s Westside communities with new employment centers and the amenities that emerge in a growing area. PrizePicks’ new headquarters is expected to make an $885 million economic impact on the city.”

“Congratulations to Adam Wexler and the team at PrizePicks for choosing Atlanta to expand their headquarters,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Metro Atlanta has all the ingredients to help PrizePicks thrive, including diverse tech talent graduating from our leading colleges and universities, global connectivity through our airport, a large and engaged business community and a desirable quality of life.”