McNeilus Steel Adds Second Facility In Tennessee

McNeilus Steel Inc. plans to invest $23.4 million to expand its operations in Tennessee.

The family owned, full-line steel processor and distributor will open a facility in Morrison, creating 55 new jobs. This site will be McNeilus Steel’s second in the state, its first being in Morristown.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter said the state’s business friendly climate attracts companies, but the workforce and quality of life retain them.

“We know that McNeilus could have chosen to locate this project at any of its other U.S. locations, and we will work to continue to support McNeilus as it grows and expands in Tennessee,” McWhorter said.

The new facility in Morrison will “provide steel distribution services not currently offered” at the Morristown site, according to the TNECD.

McNeilus has operated in the U.S. for more than 75 years, according to Zachary Ernst, the company’s general manager.

“We are excited to expand our operations to Middle Tennessee, specifically Warren County, which has been greatly supportive on this project,” Ernst said. “We are thrilled to join the community as an employer that values the contribution of each individual and demonstrates concern for health, safety and well-being of our employees and their families.”

Available positions at the site include warehousing, sales, human resources, information technology, maintenance, and management.

McNeilus Steel has operations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.