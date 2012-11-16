Business Facilities Featured News

foreign direct investment
Foreign Direct Investment

FDI Activity Going Strong

For 11 consecutive years, the U.S. has ranked as top destination for foreign direct investment, and here’s a look at several hot spots across the nation.
LiveXchange Event
Inside LiveXchange

LiveXchange Event Brings Business Together

The 19th annual event provided a fast-paced, productive setting for site selectors to explore locations.
Virginia Manufacturers
Manufacturing

Virginia Manufacturers Expand, Invest Nearly $7M, Create Over 170 Jobs

HEYCO Werk USA will invest $5.4 million, create 21 jobs with Greensville County expansion; Altec Industries will invest $1.4 million, create 150 jobs as it expands in Botetourt County.
Georgia
Automotive

Hanon Systems To Create 160 New Jobs In Georgia

Hannon Systems is expanding into Bulloch County, Georgia bringing 160 new jobs and $40 million in capital investment.
Asia-Pacific

Transforming Fukushima, Japan Into A “Region Of Recovery”

12 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, new video from the Fukushima Prefecture, "Fukushima Now," highlights reconstruction progress.
space flight
Aerospace & Defense

Spaceport America In New Mexico Site Of Unity 25 Space Flight

Virgin Galactic launched its Unity 25 Spaceship for a successful space flight from its location in Spaceport America in New Mexico.
Ports and Foreign Trade Zones
Industry Focus

Ports & FTZs: Expand The Reach Of Commerce

Support from federal and local governments has allowed ports across the United States to increase its import and export capabilities. 
Press Releases

Group C Media Acquires Continuity Insights Portfolio

Group C Media has acquired the Continuity Insights portfolio, including the Continuity Insights Management Conference and ContinuityInsights.com.

Business Facilities Recent Issues

May / June 2023 Issue
Recent Issues

May / June 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 3)

Business Facilities' May / June 2023 issue looks at the supply chain's impact on site selection. Plus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, FDI, and our 1st Annual EDO Awards.
March / April 2023 Issue
Recent Issues

March / April 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 2)

Business Facilities' March / April 2023 issue takes a look at the impact of sustainability on site decisions. Plus, life sciences, Opportunity Zones, and a report from Utah Governor Spencer Cox.
January / February 2023 Issue
Recent Issues

January / February 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 1)

Business Facilities' January / February 2023 issue features North Carolina, our 2022 State of the Year, along with winners of our Deal of the Year Awards. Plus, Top Utilities and more.

Business Facilities Sponsored Content

Lexington County, South Carolina
South Carolina

Lexington Economic Boom Continues, Bringing Investment And Jobs

Lexington County, SC saw record economic growth in 2022, and that progress continues with several major announcements representing hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and hundreds of new jobs on the books already in 2023.
Middlesex County Ontario
Canada

Set Your Sites On Middlesex County

Located in the heart of southern Ontario, Middlesex County is complete with all the must haves for businesses like prime location, affordable land prices, educated workforce, multilevel government support, and desirable quality of life.
Drexel Rail Site
North Carolina

Historic Drexel Rail Site Readies For Its Next Chapter

When the Drexel Furniture factory left town in the late ’90s, it took crucial jobs and community support with it. Discover how the public power Town of Drexel is writing this 100-acre rail site’s next chapter.

Business Facilities Webinars

WEDC Workforce Webinar
Webinars

Did You Miss This Webinar? Discover 3 Ways To Workforce Success

Whether you're relocating or expanding, view this free video webinar and learn innovative ways to stand out from the pack and sustain your best workforce.
Webinars

Did You Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar?

In this free video webinar, Emsi EVP Josh Wright crunches the latest labor market data and shares his outlook on sectors and regions poised for recovery, the impact of remote work, and more.
Event News

Did You Miss Our “Bringing Your Supply Chain Home” Webinar?

View this free video webinar and learn which factors must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.

Share Your Project And Economic Development News With Business Facilities

submit press release
Whether it’s a company that’s expanding in your community, or a new economic development effort, Business Facilities wants to hear about it!

Rankings & Awards

Business Facilities Economic Development Organization Awards

Business Facilities Economic Development Organization Awards

Awards & Rankings
Business Facilities' 1st Annual EDO Awards recognize innovative or impactful programs and initiatives aimed at improving the communities they serve.
Economic Development Organization Awards

Business Facilities Names Inaugural Class of 2023: EDO Awards

Awards & Rankings
The Economic Development Organization Awards highlight nascent and established programs and incentives making an impact on community growth.
News

Business Facilities Featured Location Videos

Texas

[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business

Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas.
Site Selection

Location Spotlight: Colorado’s Grand Junction – Where Business Meets Adventure

The Grand Junction area is the largest metropolitan area in western Colorado, with the amenities and infrastructure companies need to operate globally. Situated halfway between Denver and Salt Lake City, the Grand Junction area is easily accessible by air, rail, highway, and WiFi.

Business Facilities Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis

Artificial Intelligence in the workplace

AI In The Workplace: Aerospace, Manufacturing Lead The Way

Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
New study finds artificial intelligence (AI) presents opportunities for employees to become more productive and strategic, but it also raises fears about job replacement.
Skilled Labor

Hiring Challenges: The Future Of Skilled Labor

Workforce Development
Business leaders that rely on skilled labor are facing unprecedented challenges in today’s job market.
Corporate Real Estate, Workplace

Navigating Flexible Work Policies: Four Key Tensions

Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
Flexible work policies create friction for corporate real estate teams, who need to plan around erratic demands for space and occupancy that change daily.
top performing companies

Is Your Company A Pacesetter?

Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
During a time of business transformation, these seven key strategies differentiate top performing companies across industries.

Los Angeles Is Top City For EPA ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings

Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
Los Angeles; Washington, DC; Atlanta; San Francisco; New York are top five cities for EPA ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings.
Workplace Sustainability

Employees Weigh In On Workplace Sustainability

Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
Sustainability concerns play an increasing part in where people want to work, where they want to invest, and who they want to do business with, finds a new survey from Esker.

