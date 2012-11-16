Business Facilities Featured News
- All
- Webinars
- Economic Development
- Magazine
- Awards & Rankings
- Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Biotech & Pharma
- Data Centers
- Food Processing
- Logistics & Distribution
- Manufacturing
- Office, IT & Call Centers
- Oil & Gas
- Plastics & Medical Devices
- Ports & Free Trade Zones
- Renewable Energy
- Retail
More
FDI Activity Going Strong
For 11 consecutive years, the U.S. has ranked as top destination for foreign direct investment, and here’s a look at several hot spots across the nation.
LiveXchange Event Brings Business Together
The 19th annual event provided a fast-paced, productive setting for site selectors to explore locations.
Virginia Manufacturers Expand, Invest Nearly $7M, Create Over 170 Jobs
HEYCO Werk USA will invest $5.4 million, create 21 jobs with Greensville County expansion; Altec Industries will invest $1.4 million, create 150 jobs as it expands in Botetourt County.
Hanon Systems To Create 160 New Jobs In Georgia
Hannon Systems is expanding into Bulloch County, Georgia bringing 160 new jobs and $40 million in capital investment.
Transforming Fukushima, Japan Into A “Region Of Recovery”
12 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, new video from the Fukushima Prefecture, "Fukushima Now," highlights reconstruction progress.
Spaceport America In New Mexico Site Of Unity 25 Space Flight
Virgin Galactic launched its Unity 25 Spaceship for a successful space flight from its location in Spaceport America in New Mexico.
Ports & FTZs: Expand The Reach Of Commerce
Support from federal and local governments has allowed ports across the United States to increase its import and export capabilities.
Group C Media Acquires Continuity Insights Portfolio
Group C Media has acquired the Continuity Insights portfolio, including the Continuity Insights Management Conference and ContinuityInsights.com.
May / June 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 3)
Business Facilities' May / June 2023 issue looks at the supply chain's impact on site selection. Plus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, FDI, and our 1st Annual EDO Awards.
March / April 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 2)
Business Facilities' March / April 2023 issue takes a look at the impact of sustainability on site decisions. Plus, life sciences, Opportunity Zones, and a report from Utah Governor Spencer Cox.
January / February 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 1)
Business Facilities' January / February 2023 issue features North Carolina, our 2022 State of the Year, along with winners of our Deal of the Year Awards. Plus, Top Utilities and more.
Lexington Economic Boom Continues, Bringing Investment And Jobs
Lexington County, SC saw record economic growth in 2022, and that progress continues with several major announcements representing hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and hundreds of new jobs on the books already in 2023.
Set Your Sites On Middlesex County
Located in the heart of southern Ontario, Middlesex County is complete with all the must haves for businesses like prime location, affordable land prices, educated workforce, multilevel government support, and desirable quality of life.
Historic Drexel Rail Site Readies For Its Next Chapter
When the Drexel Furniture factory left town in the late ’90s, it took crucial jobs and community support with it. Discover how the public power Town of Drexel is writing this 100-acre rail site’s next chapter.
Did You Miss This Webinar? Discover 3 Ways To Workforce Success
Whether you're relocating or expanding, view this free video webinar and learn innovative ways to stand out from the pack and sustain your best workforce.
Did You Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar?
In this free video webinar, Emsi EVP Josh Wright crunches the latest labor market data and shares his outlook on sectors and regions poised for recovery, the impact of remote work, and more.
Did You Miss Our “Bringing Your Supply Chain Home” Webinar?
View this free video webinar and learn which factors must be evaluated when choosing the right location for your manufacturing supply chain.
Share Your Project And Economic Development News With Business Facilities
Whether it’s a company that’s expanding in your community, or a new economic development effort, Business Facilities wants to hear about it!
Business Facilities Economic Development Organization Awards
Business Facilities' 1st Annual EDO Awards recognize innovative or impactful programs and initiatives aimed at improving the communities they serve.
Business Facilities Names Inaugural Class of 2023: EDO Awards
The Economic Development Organization Awards highlight nascent and established programs and incentives making an impact on community growth.
Facility Executive Magazine
- Roof Enemy #1: Ponding Water May 30, 2023Ponding water can cause significant damage to your roof and building as well as quicken deterioration of the membrane. Read the full article "Roof Enemy #1: Ponding Water" on Facility Executive Magazine.
- Opportunities For Industrial Decarbonization May 30, 2023New funding programs enhance opportunities for the industrial sector to embark on projects that speed up decarbonization. Read the full article "Opportunities For Industrial Decarbonization" on Facility Executive Magazine.
- Sherwin-Williams Introduces SofTop Comfort Flooring System May 30, 2023SofTop Comfort resinous flooring systems combine softness underfoot with outstanding durability and environmental advantages. Read the full article "Sherwin-Williams Introduces SofTop Comfort Flooring System" on Facility Executive Magazine.
BUSINESS FACILITIES MAGAZINE
FDI Activity Going Strong
For 11 consecutive years, the U.S. has ranked as top destination for foreign direct investment, and here’s a look at several hot spots across the nation.
Business Facilities Popular Posts
Business Facilities Economic Development Organization Awards
Business Facilities' 1st Annual EDO Awards recognize innovative or impactful programs and initiatives aimed at improving the communities they serve.
Business Facilities Names Inaugural Class of 2023: EDO Awards
The Economic Development Organization Awards highlight nascent and established programs and incentives making an impact on community growth.
2022 Deal Of The Year: Impact Awards
The 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Awards recognize project investments that will have significant impact in their new or expanded locations, focusing on a specific aspect of the project.
2022 Deal Of The Year: Platinum Award
Here are this year’s Deal of the Year award winners, starting with Platinum Winner Empire State Development, for Micron Technology's $100B investment in New York State.
Business Facilities LOCATION NEWS
FDI Activity Going Strong
For 11 consecutive years, the U.S. has ranked as top destination for foreign direct investment, and here’s a look at several hot spots across the nation.
[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business
Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas.
The Business Facilities Online Site Seekers' Guide is the most comprehensive online directory of economic development agencies from around the world.
~ View the digital edition.
~ Print and online advertising.
Location Spotlight: Colorado’s Grand Junction – Where Business Meets Adventure
The Grand Junction area is the largest metropolitan area in western Colorado, with the amenities and infrastructure companies need to operate globally. Situated halfway between Denver and Salt Lake City, the Grand Junction area is easily accessible by air, rail, highway, and WiFi.
Business Facilities Surveys, Research & Forecast Analysis
AI In The Workplace: Aerospace, Manufacturing Lead The Way
New study finds artificial intelligence (AI) presents opportunities for employees to become more productive and strategic, but it also raises fears about job replacement.
Hiring Challenges: The Future Of Skilled Labor
Business leaders that rely on skilled labor are facing unprecedented challenges in today’s job market.
Navigating Flexible Work Policies: Four Key Tensions
Flexible work policies create friction for corporate real estate teams, who need to plan around erratic demands for space and occupancy that change daily.
Is Your Company A Pacesetter?
During a time of business transformation, these seven key strategies differentiate top performing companies across industries.
Los Angeles Is Top City For EPA ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings
Los Angeles; Washington, DC; Atlanta; San Francisco; New York are top five cities for EPA ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings.
Employees Weigh In On Workplace Sustainability
Sustainability concerns play an increasing part in where people want to work, where they want to invest, and who they want to do business with, finds a new survey from Esker.