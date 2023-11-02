Boyd Metals Adds 40K+ Square Feet To MO, AR Facilities

An Arkansas-based metals service producer plans to add more than 40,000 square feet at two locations in the U.S.

Boyd Metals will invest more than $9 million to expand its footprint in Joplin, MO, creating a dozen jobs in the process. The facility currently is 60,000 square feet.

Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said Boyd Metals’ expansion is exciting for the Show-Me State.

“Boyd Metals is an industry leader known for dedication to its customers and communities,” she said. “We’re proud to join our partners in supporting this company as it creates new opportunities for Missourians to prosper in the Joplin area.”

The expansion, according to Governor Mike Parson, is “further evidence” of the state’s ability to provide what companies need for growth. Boyd Metals has been in Joplin since 1995.

Boyd also will add 40,500 square feet to its facility at the Port of Little Rock, creating 20 new jobs in the process. Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said the company is an Arkansas success story.

“With such excellence in how they conduct business, it’s no surprise to see their growth and success” O’Neal said.

Boyd Metals President Brian Newman said the Little Rock expansion shows a commitment to employees and customers, while enhancing the company’s reputation as “the leading metal supplier in the region.”

Boyd Metals established its presence in Little Rock in 2006 and has had its current facility there since 2009. In 2015, the site was expanded to meet customer demand, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The company operates in Fort Smith; Little Rock; Joplin, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Tyler, Texas.