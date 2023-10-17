Insights on FDI trends and strategies are the focus of this recent talk with Michael Edgar, Founder and President of SelectGlobal, while at LiveXchange Emerging Industries in Columbus, OH.

Sponsored by

For over a decade, the U.S. has ranked as the top destination for international companies to set down roots and achieve their expansion goals,” stated U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council’s 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index. “The United States’ diverse landscapes, vast resources, skilled workforce, and spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship are just a few of the reasons why investors choose to settle here.”

According to that Confidence Index from Kearney, the U.S. has been ranked as the top destination in the world for foreign direct investment (FDI) for 11 consecutive years, thanks to its large consumer base, a predictable and transparent justice system, a productive workforce, a highly developed infrastructure and a business environment that fosters innovation. This was the report from the May/June 2023 issue of Business Facilities.

More recently at Business Facilities LiveXchange Emerging Industries in Columbus, OH, we spoke with attendee and seasoned development consultant Michael Edgar for a brief chat on FDI trends. As Founder and President of SelectGlobal, Edgar has broad experience working with companies and communities to create FDI solutions. With a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, he sat with Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove to share quick insight on factors that add up to achieving FDI project success.

Click below to listen to this conversation on Foreign Direct Investment trends with Edgar. Share your thoughts and experiences on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast will also be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.

The 20th Annual Business Facilities LiveXchange will take place March 17-19, 2024 in Richmond, VA at the Omni Richmond Hotel.