DOE Announces $6B For 33 Projects To Explore Cutting Industrial Emissions

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $6 billion for 33 projects across more than 20 states to decarbonize energy-intensive industries. The projects announced are part of the Industrial Demonstrations Program, managed by DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), and will help strengthen America’s manufacturing and industrial competitiveness. Funding for these projects includes $489 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $5.47 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The projects will focus on the highest emitting industries where decarbonization technologies will have the greatest impact, including aluminum and other metals, cement and concrete, chemicals and refining, and iron and steel. Many of the projects will deploy first-in-the-nation emissions-reducing technologies that have the potential for sector-wide adoption and transformation.

The 33 projects selected for award negotiations represent difficult-to-decarbonize industries, including seven chemicals and refining projects, six cement and concrete projects, six iron and steel projects, five aluminum and metals projects, three food and beverage projects, three glass projects, two process heat-focused projects, and one pulp and paper project.

Aluminum and Metals

Advanced Copper Recycling Facility | Wieland North America Recycling (Up to $270 million – Shelbyville, Kentucky)

Green Aluminum Smelter | Century Aluminum Company (Up to $500 million – Prefer Kentucky or Ohio/Mississippi River Basins)

Low Carbon SmartMelt Furnace Conversion | Constellium (Up to $75 million – Ravenswood, West Virginia)

Nexcast – Next Generation Aluminum Mini Mill | Golden Aluminum (Up to $22.3 million - Fort Lupton, Colorado)

Zero Waste Advanced Aluminum Recycling | Real Alloy Recycling (Up to $67.3 million – Wabash, Indiana) Click here to read about the Aluminum and Metals projects.

Cement and Concrete

Deeply Decarbonized Cement | Brimstone Energy, Inc. (d/b/a Brimstone) (Up to $189 million – TBD)

First Commercial Electrochemical Cement Manufacturing | Sublime Systems, Inc (Up to $86.9 million – Holyoke, Massachusetts)

Lebec Net Zero Cement Plant Project | National Cement Company of California, Inc. (Up to $500 million – Lebec, California)

Limestone Calcined Clay Cement Production | Roanoke Cement Company, LLC (Up to $61.7 million – Troutville, Virginia)

Low-Carbon Calcined Clay Cement Demonstration | Summit Materials, Inc (Up to $215.6 million – Port Deposit, Maryland; McIntyre, Georgia; Elmendorf, Texas; Sulphur Springs, Texas)

Mitchell Cement Plant Decarbonization Project | Heidelberg Materials US, Inc. (Up to $500 million – Mitchell, Indiana) Click here to read about the Cement and Concrete projects.

Chemicals and Refining

Baytown Olefins Plant Carbon Reduction Project | ExxonMobil Corporation (Up to $331.9 million – Baytown, Texas)

Chemical Production Electrification and Heat Storage | ISP Chemicals, LLC an Ashland Company (Up to $35.2 million – Calvert City, Kentucky)

Novel CO2 Utilization for Electric Vehicle Battery Chemical Production | The Dow Chemical Company (Up to $95 million – U.S. Gulf Coast)

Gulf Coast) Polyethylene Terephthalate Recycling Decarbonization Project | Eastman Chemical Company (Up to $375 million – Longview, Texas)

Star e-Methanol | Orsted P2X US Holding LLC (Up to $100 million – Texas Gulf Coast)

Sustainable Ethylene from CO2 Utilization with Renewable Energy (SECURE) | T.EN Stone & Webster Process Technology, Inc. (Up to $200 million – U.S. Gulf Coast)

Syngas Production from Recycled Chemical Byproduct Streams | BASF Corporation (Up to $75 million – Freeport, Texas) Click here to read about the Chemicals and Refining projects.

Food and Beverage

Decarbonization of Unilever Ice Cream Manufacturing | Unilever (Up to $20.9 million – Covington, Tennessee; Sikeston, Missouri; St. Albans, Vermont; and Waterbury, Vermont)

Delicious Decarbonization Through Integrated Electrification and Energy Storage | Kraft Heinz (Up to $170.9 million – Champaign, Illinois; Columbia, Missouri; Fremont, Ohio; Holland, Michigan; Kendallville, Indiana; Lowville, New York; New Ulm, Minnesota; Muscatine, Iowa; Mason City, Iowa; and Winchester, Virginia)

Heat Batteries for Deep Decarbonization of the Beverage Industry | Diageo Americas Supply, Inc. (Up to $75 million – Shelbyville, Kentucky and Plainfield, Illinois) Click here to read about the Food and Beverage projects.

Glass

Flexible Fuel Electric Hybrid Glass Furnace Demonstration | Libbey Glass (Up to $45.1 million – Toledo, Ohio)

Glass Furnace Decarbonization Technology | O-I Glass, INC (Up to $125 million – Tracy, California; Zanesville, Ohio; Toano, Virginia)

Hybrid Electric Glass Furnace Project | Gallo Glass Company (Up to $75 million – Modesto, California) Click here to read about the Glass projects.

Iron and Steel

Hydrogen-Fueled Zero Emissions Steel Making | SSAB (Up to $500 million – Perry County, Mississippi and Montpelier, Iowa)

Hydrogen-Ready Direct Reduced Iron Plant and Electric Melting Furnace Installation | Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corporation (Up to $500 million – Middletown, Ohio)

Induction Melting Upgrade | AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (Up to $75 million – Birmingham, Alabama)

Iron Electric Induction Conversion | United States Pipe and Foundry Company (Up to $75.5 million – Bessemer, Alabama)

Low-Emissions, Cold-Agglomerated Iron Ore Briquette Production | Vale USA (Up to $282.9 million – U.S. Gulf Coast)

Steel Slab Electrified Induction Reheat Furnace Upgrade | Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corporation (Up to $75 million – Lyndora, Pennsylvania) Click here to read about the Iron and Steel projects.

Process Heat

Steam-Generating Heat Pumps for Cross-Sector Deep Decarbonization | Skyven Technologies (Up to $145 million – TBD)

Vikrell Electric Boiler & Microgrid System | Kohler (Up to $51.2 million – Casa Grande, Arizona) Click here to read about the Process Heat projects.

Pulp and Paper

Pulp and Paper Energy Efficiency and Electrification Upgrades | International Paper Company (Up to $46.6 million – Mansfield, Louisiana) Click here to read about the Pulp and Paper projects.