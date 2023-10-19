The potential of applying tax credits to relocation and expansion projects is the focus of this recent talk with Sabrina Champagne, President of State Tax Credits at OnCentive, while at LiveXchange Emerging Industries in Columbus, OH.

T he list of factors impacting corporate site selection decisions has undoubtedly changed in recent years. Impacts of the pandemic, climate change, geo-political relations, and technology are among the very significant forces that have affected how CEOS and their teams are evaluating when and where to relocate or expand their operations. From manufacturing operations to R&D and from corporate headquarters to professional services, the shifts have been major and, most likely, long-lasting.

One area of the site selection process that has undergone change, due to new and evolving options, is tax credits and incentives. Yet what has not changed is the value that tax credits and incentives for business relocations and expansions deliver to businesses. From job creation to research activities to renewable energy use and more, the proper application of tax credits and incentives to a project remains central to decision-making and the bottom line.

Earlier this month at Business Facilities LiveXchange Emerging Industries in Columbus, OH, we spoke with Sabrina Champagne, President of State Tax Credits at OnCentive, for a brief chat exploring the significant impact tax credits may have on a company’s bottom line when applied in relocation and expansion projects. Champagne and her team work to ensure their clients are capturing all the federal, state, and local tax credits available to the company’s specific situation. A proactive and dedicated focus on tax credits helps to reduce the total scope of these projects, both during and after the initial relocation or expansion.

