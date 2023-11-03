2022 Deal of the Year Winners: Where Are They Now?

In the months since Business Facilities announced its 2022 Deal of the Year winners, the companies and communities that were honored have continued to forge partnerships, make progress, and enhance the areas where businesses will be established.

Empire State Development received the Platinum Award last year for Micron Technology’s $100 billion investment. The company selected Clay, New York, in Onondaga County to build the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.

October 4 marked one year since the project’s announcement, and it has already been a “game-changer,” according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

“At least three other semiconductor businesses have announced plans to make New York their home since then,” Gov. Hochul said. “We secured nation-leading community benefits, like affordable child care and the $500 million Community Investment Fund, to support Micron’s future employees and the Central New York community. And we kicked off meetings of the Community Engagement Committee, whose input will ensure all voices are heard as we implement this historic and transformative project.”

The state and Micron also are forging partnerships with schools and universities to prepare students for the jobs Micron will bring to the region, Gov. Hochul said. For example, a $15 million, 5,000-square-foot Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab will be located at Onondaga Community College’s Whitney Applied Technology Center. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2024 or early 2025, according to Empire State Development.

Gov. Hochul also announced in January the creation of GO SEMI: the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration. The office will oversee Micron’s investment and lead a larger effort to develop the semiconductor industry in the state.

Micron also purchased land to be developed into an on-site day care for employees and created the Micron Community Engagement Committee to help with the company’s community investment strategy.

JobsOhio received the Gold Award for Intel’s $20 billion investment to build its first semiconductor facility in the U.S. in four decades.

Intel broke ground in September 2022 in Licking County, Ohio, on the largest economic deal in state history. The project’s initial phase is expected to create 3,000 jobs with the company itself and 7,000 construction jobs.

“The sheer enormity of this site is fitting because it reflects the ambition and scale of Intel’s commitment combined with Ohio’s commitment to securing our economic future,” said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. “We are quite literally in the midst of a generational opportunity – an economic Renaissance for the American Midwest – and Ohio is leading the way.”

Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program, according to Intel. The company will provide $17.7 million for eight proposals to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programs. More than 80 higher education institutions will be involved, according to JobsOhio, and the funding is anticipated to support 9,000 students.

Orange County Economic Development Corporation received the Silver Award for Chevron Phillips Chemical’s $8 billion integrated polymers facility along Texas’ Gulf Coast. The project is a joint venture with QatarEnergy, named Golden Triangle Polymers Company LLC.

It’s expected to bring more than 500 full-time jobs and roughly 4,500 construction jobs to the area and generate about $50 billion over two decades, according to Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The existing Chevron Phillips Chemical site has been a fixture in Orange County since 1954.

In March, Golden Triangle Polymers donated $400,000 to create Local First, a community economic and workforce development program. The program is a collaboration between Orange County and Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas that puts Golden Triangle region companies first “when sourcing suppliers, vendors, and workforce for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project,” according to Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Joint Development Authority earned the Bronze Award for bringing Hyundai Motor Group’s $5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant to Georgia. A shovel-ready site was among the incentives for Hyundai to select the Georgia community.

In August, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution revealed they would invest an additional $2 billion in the project and 400 additional jobs. The most recent information from the development authority shows that the project will bring nearly $10 billion in capital investment and nearly 14,000 new jobs to the region.

In early November, Port City Logistics and Georgia Quick Start forged a partnership in which PortCity will allot 68,000 square feet of space for training of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Hyundai Transys employees. Georgia Quick Start is part of the Technical College System of Georgia.

Business Facilities opened submissions for 2023 Deal of the Year Awards last month. Organizations interested in submitting projects for the 2023 Deal of the Year Awards can do so until November 15.