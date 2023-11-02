Array Technologies To Invest $50M In New Mexico Expansion

Array Technologies has finalized plans for a major expansion that will solidify the company’s New Mexico future with a new $50 million manufacturing campus in Bernalillo County. Array manufactures utility-scale solar tracking solutions that maximize the efficiency of solar panels by moving them to optimize the sun’s angle. In 2020, the company went public under the symbol ARRY.
“Our foundation was laid in Albuquerque over 30 years ago and this expansion is a testament to our longstanding relationship with this vibrant community,” said Array Technologies CEO Kevin Hostetler. “This move signifies more than just growth; it reaffirms our commitment to New Mexico, its people, and the global renewable energy mission we’ve passionately pursued since we opened. We’re excited to continue lighting the way to a brighter, cleaner energy future from our home state.”
Array Technologies chose a location on Albuquerque’s west side for a new 216,000-square-foot campus. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The 22-acre expansion will allow Array to hire nearly 100 new employees over the next several years. In addition to New Mexico and Arizona, Array has operations in Australia, Brazil, England, South Africa, and Spain.
The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) awarded Array $2.5 million in economic assistance from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job-creation fund to assist with land, building, and infrastructure costs for the property. The funds will be awarded as Array meets specific economic development benchmarks.
The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are assisting with $250,000 each of additional LEDA funds, in addition to partial property-tax abatement through an Industrial Revenue Bond with Bernalillo County.
“We are excited to assist this home-grown business through $2.5 million in Local Economic Development Act funding as it reinvests in New Mexico by building a skilled, high-paying workforce,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico has a long history of being the home of innovation and cutting-edge technology, and companies like Array embody that legacy.”
“New Mexico is a leader in renewable and alternative energies and is building a robust ecosystem to support the manufacturers that supply that industry,” said Melinda Allen of the New Mexico Partnership. “Array’s continued investment in New Mexico is a welcome expansion of the renewable industries in our state.”
The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is helping Array with site selection, labor force, tax analysis, and strategic planning for the expansion.
“Array has become a global manufacturer and supplier of solar tracking systems and renewable energy products. Headquartered here in greater Albuquerque, the long-term investments made by Array continue to build our region’s identity as a location of choice for high-quality production, technical, and engineering talent,” said AREA President and CEO Danielle Casey. “Continuing to build confidence amongst internal and external investors alike, this $50 million expansion will generate millions in new economic activity in the next 10 years and hundreds of other jobs from this economic expansion. It further advances the presence of high-quality job opportunities for the residents of the greater Albuquerque region.”
Array’s expansion is another indication of New Mexico’s strong appeal for companies looking to expand and build a clean energy workforce, according to New Mexico EDD Deputy Secretary Jon Clark.
“We not only have the skilled workforce that Array and other global manufacturers are looking for but we also have the tuition-free workforce training programs that will sustain these businesses as they grow and expand,” Clark said.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Plans $1B Investment
Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies plans to build a 1.9 million-square-foot complex at Mesa del Sol in Albuquerque, NM. Maxeon is the first commercial-scale solar cell manufacturer in the country and is expected to employ up to 1,800 people at its New Mexico location.
Watch Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announce the project below:
Star Scientific Plans New Mexico Growth
In more clean energy-related news, late last month Australia-based Star Scientific chose New Mexico as the location for its first North American operation. The green hydrogen research and development company signed a Letter of Intent with Gov. Lujan Grisham during the Sustainable Energy Council’s Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition in Sydney.
“From the very earliest conversations, the officials in New Mexico outlined their longterm commitment to hydrogen and the benefits of their state for a company such as Star Scientific,” said Star Scientific Ltd. Global Group Chair Andrew Horvath. “We were impressed by their whole-of-government approach to manufacturing, logistics, higher education and research and their vision for the role that hydrogen will play in their future. We were equally impressed that they had holistically planned important human details such as housing for families that will work at our facility, education incentives for their children and lifestyle and leisure infrastructure. There is also an infectious ‘can do’ attitude which appeals to we Australians very much.”
“New Mexico is on the map for companies looking for the best place to invest in clean energy solutions that drive the global economy forward,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Star Scientific’s arrival in New Mexico is a win for the next generation of job seekers looking to make a difference.”
The Letter of Intent commits Star Scientific to an intensive process of planning and negation of a site for a joint research and mass manufacturing facility in the Mesa del Sol district of Albuquerque. The company is looking to acquire up to 50 acres and invest $100 million into New Mexico, constructing 7 to 10 buildings for administration, design, testing, manufacturing as well as laboratory research.
The company plans to hire up to 200 employees in New Mexico and is currently in negotiations with the EDD for an incentive package that would include assistance from LEDA as well as assistance for job training. Once operating, Star Scientific would also qualify for manufacturing tax credits and for hiring high-wage workers.
“Core to the promise of Albuquerque is our development of the modern clean energy economy, and global companies are taking notice,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Star Scientific is a powerful complement to MTex and Maxeon’s recent New Mexico investments that are bringing high-paying and diverse jobs that are defining career opportunities for the next generation.”
With locations in Australia and Switzerland, Star Scientific is responsible for developing the award-winning and globally patented HERO® catalyst. HERO® chemically catalyses hydrogen and oxygen to rapidly create industrial-scale heat without burning the gases or generating greenhouse gases. The only other output is pure water. The technology will be used for off-grid power, desalination, and heavy industrial production where high temperatures are needed.
“The facility in New Mexico will mirror the facility we will build in Australia, and it will service customers in the United States, Canada and, initially South America. We will be developing GHG-free process-heat systems for industry and stand-alone power systems while continuing research on other projects,” said Horvath.
Horvath credited New Mexico’s state agencies for their commitment to the project, thanking Environment Secretary James Kenney for his leadership in bringing Star Scientific to New Mexico.
“When we set a high bar for climate goals and environmental protection, companies and investors from around the globe anchor their investments in New Mexico,” said Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney. “Star Scientific’s investment in New Mexico is a welcome addition to our state and I welcome their clean hydrogen manufacturing and research campus to our state.”