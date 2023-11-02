Array Technologies To Invest $50M In New Mexico Expansion

Array Technologies has finalized plans for a major expansion that will solidify the company’s New Mexico future with a new $50 million manufacturing campus in Bernalillo County. Array manufactures utility-scale solar tracking solutions that maximize the efficiency of solar panels by moving them to optimize the sun’s angle. In 2020, the company went public under the symbol ARRY.

“Our foundation was laid in Albuquerque over 30 years ago and this expansion is a testament to our longstanding relationship with this vibrant community,” said Array Technologies CEO Kevin Hostetler. “This move signifies more than just growth; it reaffirms our commitment to New Mexico, its people, and the global renewable energy mission we’ve passionately pursued since we opened. We’re excited to continue lighting the way to a brighter, cleaner energy future from our home state.”

Array Technologies chose a location on Albuquerque’s west side for a new 216,000-square-foot campus. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The 22-acre expansion will allow Array to hire nearly 100 new employees over the next several years. In addition to New Mexico and Arizona, Array has operations in Australia, Brazil, England, South Africa, and Spain.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) awarded Array $2.5 million in economic assistance from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job-creation fund to assist with land, building, and infrastructure costs for the property. The funds will be awarded as Array meets specific economic development benchmarks.

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are assisting with $250,000 each of additional LEDA funds, in addition to partial property-tax abatement through an Industrial Revenue Bond with Bernalillo County.

“We are excited to assist this home-grown business through $2.5 million in Local Economic Development Act funding as it reinvests in New Mexico by building a skilled, high-paying workforce,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico has a long history of being the home of innovation and cutting-edge technology, and companies like Array embody that legacy.”

“New Mexico is a leader in renewable and alternative energies and is building a robust ecosystem to support the manufacturers that supply that industry,” said Melinda Allen of the New Mexico Partnership. “Array’s continued investment in New Mexico is a welcome expansion of the renewable industries in our state.”

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is helping Array with site selection, labor force, tax analysis, and strategic planning for the expansion.

“Array has become a global manufacturer and supplier of solar tracking systems and renewable energy products. Headquartered here in greater Albuquerque, the long-term investments made by Array continue to build our region’s identity as a location of choice for high-quality production, technical, and engineering talent,” said AREA President and CEO Danielle Casey. “Continuing to build confidence amongst internal and external investors alike, this $50 million expansion will generate millions in new economic activity in the next 10 years and hundreds of other jobs from this economic expansion. It further advances the presence of high-quality job opportunities for the residents of the greater Albuquerque region.”

Array’s expansion is another indication of New Mexico’s strong appeal for companies looking to expand and build a clean energy workforce, according to New Mexico EDD Deputy Secretary Jon Clark.

“We not only have the skilled workforce that Array and other global manufacturers are looking for but we also have the tuition-free workforce training programs that will sustain these businesses as they grow and expand,” Clark said.