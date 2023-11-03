Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse will invest at least $18 million to further develop its eVinci™ microreactor in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The project will create more than 40 new high-paying jobs to develop the transportable nuclear battery technology, which will provide clean energy for a variety of applications including off-grid communities, remote mining, defense facilities, and data centers.

Westinghouse signed a lease for a 87,420-square-foot building in Etna to create a technology accelerator that will support commercialization of the microreactor. In addition to advancing the technology being developed for the eVinci™ microreactor, Westinghouse will also manufacture certain components at this facility that do not involve any nuclear materials.

This summer, at the Keystone Space Collaborative Second Annual Conference in Pittsburgh, Westinghouse Electric Company and Astrobotic signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration on space technology programs for NASA and the Department of Defense. Westinghouse is developing a scaled-down version of the eVinci microreactor to power spacecraft in orbit or for deployment on the surface of planetary bodies such as the Moon or Mars.

Pennsylvania Support For The Project

Westinghouse received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,083,250 Pennsylvania First grant to support the site. In addition to the new jobs created by this project, Westinghouse has committed to retaining over 3,100 employees at its seven facilities across the Commonwealth, including its global headquarters.

“Westinghouse is grateful for the support we have received from Gov. Shapiro, Sec. Siger, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Borough of Etna, to help bring this advanced nuclear technology to the world,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “We have deep roots in Pennsylvania and we are excited to continue building the future of clean energy right here.”

The eVinci™ microreactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation to bring carbon-free, safe, and scalable energy wherever it is needed for a variety of applications, including electricity and heating. Each eVinci™ microreactor is designed to provide approximately 5 megawatts of electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling – the equivalent of up to 10,750 tanker trucks of diesel fuel. Each microreactor is also 100 percent factory built and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.

“Today’s announcement is just the latest in a long line of Westinghouse innovations – each one a result of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvanian’s legacy as an energy leader,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I believe Pennsylvania should play a central role in efforts to connect the dots and invest in clean sources of energy, and that’s why my Administration’s energy policy ensures we have a diverse and reliable portfolio of energy resources that fosters innovation, protects our communities and our planet, and creates jobs. Together, we can usher in a new chapter of innovation and energy leadership here in Pennsylvania.”

“Westinghouse built the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in Southwestern Pennsylvania more than 60 years ago, so it’s only fitting that they will continue to develop advanced nuclear technology here,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This unique and innovative project will create high-paying engineering and tech jobs in Pennsylvania while also breathing new life into an old, underutilized industrial building. This is a tremendous win and an example of the enormous opportunity for energy innovation in the Commonwealth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the development of Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor to Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “We’re proud to be an energy powerhouse, and excited to see Westinghouse harness the determination and grit for which our community is known. Innovation is in our DNA and so it’s no surprise that the future of clean energy will utilize those very characteristics in our county. We look forward to the many opportunities this project will create for our residents.”