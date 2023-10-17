Business Facilities is now accepting entries for the 2023 Deal of the Year Awards. Economic development organizations can submit projects for consideration through Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

BUSINESS FACILITIES’ 2023 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARDS

The Call For Entries has begun for Business Facilities’ Annual Deal of the Year Awards. The editors are seeking entries from economic development organizations to showcase impactful, innovative, and successful corporate relocation or expansion projects in their locations.

The deadline to submit an entry is Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Below are more details, and the link to the entry form. We look forward to learning about the standout investments that took shape in your community in 2023!

The Deal of the Year Awards will be announced in January 2024, and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2024 issue of Business Facilities.

Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

Click here for more information and submit your entry for the 2023 Deal Of The Year.

See last year’s Deal of the Year winners: Platinum Award; Gold Award; Silver Award; Bronze Award; and the Impact Awards.