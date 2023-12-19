U.S. Soccer Selects Fayette County, GA For HQ, Training Center

The $228 million investment will bring 440 jobs to the area, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Fayette County, Georgia, is the official home for the U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters and new National Training Center.

The $228 million investment will bring 440 jobs to the area, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. U.S. Soccer zeroed in on the location after announcing in September that it would house its headquarters in the Atlanta metro.

“Landing U.S. Soccer has been a signature ‘team Georgia’ effort, made possible through support from state leaders and Atlanta’s business community to attract international, generational opportunities such as this,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Additionally, Georgia’s connectivity makes it easy for teams and fans from around the world to travel here and experience the diverse communities and landscapes that make Georgia a top U.S. travel destination.”

Accessibility and proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the criteria U.S. Soccer considered when selecting a site of more than 200 acres in Trilith for the NTC. Other criteria included “optimal climate for yearround programming, the ability to drive economic impact locally, and the opportunity to be part of a diverse, growing community,” according to U.S. Soccer.

“Beyond its national importance, the National Training Center will be an institution firmly rooted in its community,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the Metro Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community.”

Gov. Brian Kemp said in early December that U.S. Soccer joins “a long and proud tradition” of sports in Georgia.

“This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years,” Kemp said.

U.S. Soccer expects to break ground this spring, according to GDEcD.