Georgia will soon play a role in the growth of U.S. Soccer after the Atlanta metro area is selected for the site of a national training center.

Georgia will soon play a role in the growth of soccer in the United States.

U.S. Soccer selected the Atlanta metro area for its headquarters and first-of-its-kind National Training Center. All 27 U.S. teams will use the facility, along with its nine Extended National Teams, “particularly in support of the Cerebral Palsy, Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams,” a news release stated.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport.”

Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said there’s no place better suited to work with U.S. Soccer to increase sports access than Atlanta.

The Atlantic 10 Conference Will Relocate HQ To Washington, DC Efficiency of travel played a significant role in the Atlantic 10 Conference’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Washington, DC. Read more…

“This training center and headquarters will create a new center of gravity for American soccer, right here in metro Atlanta,” she said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp cited the 1996 Olympics as laying the groundwork for bringing attractions like the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the state.

“From hosting visitors to training the next generation of athletes, we’re glad that this project will create new opportunities for local businesses and hardworking Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp.

Site selection is underway, and a determination is expected to be made in January.