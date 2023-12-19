Bobaek America Invests $35M In Windsor, Ontario

The 71,000-square-foot facility will produce battery insulation panels and cell sheets.

A Korean electric-vehicle parts manufacturer will invest $35 million in Windsor, Ontario, to construct a manufacturing facility.

Bobaek America Inc.’s 71,000-square-foot facility will produce battery insulation panels and cell sheets.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city is “thrilled” with Bobaek’s commitment to the vision of building an EV cluster within the city.

“Significant investments like this one from Bobaek America Inc. are creating quality local jobs and helping to support an EV battery manufacturing and supply chain base that builds on previous investments to secure Windsor’s status as the Automotive and Automobility Capital of Canada,” Dilkens said.

Tech Solutions Provider Kainos Plans To Triple Staff In Toronto The United Kingdom-headquartered company plans to increase its Toronto staff from 100 to upwards of 300 over a three-year period. Read more…

The facility is expected to open in June 2024 and bring 144 jobs to the area.

Stephen MacKenzie, President and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex, said Bobaek’s selection of Windsor to establish its presence in the North American EV supply chain “further solidifies” the area’s position as a global leader in manufacturing and next-generation vehicle production.

“This investment adds to the region’s continued growth and economic prosperity,” MacKenzie said, “and we are thrilled that Bobaek will play a major role within our automotive ecosystem.”

The Ontario government is aiding the investment with $1.5 million through the Regional Development Program’s Southwest Ontario Development Fund.