DHL Supply Chain To Invest $40M In North Carolina

The logistics industry giant will expand in Rowan County, NC, creating 80 new jobs in the Piedmont Region. Plus, DMA Industries grows in Columbus County and Millwork & Panel expands in Catawba County.

DHL Supply Chain will invest more than $40 million to expand its operations to a new warehouse at the Innovation Logistics Center in Rowan County, North Carolina. The company will create 80 jobs within the 713,000-square-foot Building 1. The Salisbury operation will be a part of the Ohio-based company’s life sciences and health care business, and operations are expected to start in the summer of 2024.

“I am delighted to welcome DHL Supply Chain, a globally recognized company to Salisbury, and celebrate their multi-million-dollar investment in our city,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. “It is a testament to the emerging importance of this region to the international business community. For Salisbury, the creation of 80 high-quality job opportunities meets a top-priority goal for our City Council and residents.”

The Rowan EDC worked with the North Carolina Community College System and North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Workforce Solutions Division to provide customized training for DHL Supply Chain’s future workforce in Salisbury.

“DHL Supply Chain’s investment in Rowan County continues their ongoing commitment to excellence in the logistics sector and is also a reflection of our county’s strategic position,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “Located along the I-85 corridor, Rowan County offers the perfect blend of accessibility and efficiency, making it an ideal logistics hub for a company of DHL Supply Chain’s stature.”

“The creation of 80 new jobs is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to provide high-quality employment opportunities and enhance the economic vitality of our region,” said Greg Edds, Rowan County Commission Chairman. “We are proud to see our area emerge as a preferred destination for globally renowned companies like DHL Supply Chain, and we look forward to the prosperity and opportunities this project will bring to our residents.”

The property was developed by Crow Holdings. “We are thrilled to welcome DHL Supply Chain to Innovation Logistics Center and would like to thank the City of Salisbury and Rowan County for their leadership enabling this exciting project,” Matt Cochrane, Crow Holdings Development’s managing director for the Carolinas told the Charlotte Business Journal.

More North Carolina Business Expansions

Earlier this month, automotive parts supplier DMA Industries, LLC, announced plans to expand and modernize its distribution operations in Columbus County, NC, creating 21 jobs. The company will invest $1.27 million in its Tabor City warehouse and distribution facility.

“When existing companies continue to expand in places like Columbus County, it’s a ringing endorsement of the strength of our rural areas and the recognition of North Carolina as the best state in America to do business,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “From our world-class transportation networks to our leadership in workforce development, companies with firsthand experience here continue to choose our state.”

DMA Industries’ Columbus County project will modernize to its Tabor City distribution center, including replacement of flooring throughout the facility and the installation of its warehouse management system that will include RFID wireless inventory tracking systems.

“DMA started its operations in Tabor City 15 years ago with the help of a lot of people at the local, county and state level,” said DMA President and CEO John Treece. “We are a testimony to what can be achieve when people come together and pursue a common goal. We are proud to call Tabor City home and to continue to support a community that continues to support us.”

“The investment we are making to modernize our distribution facilities in Tabor City demonstrates our commitment to the community and our employees,” added Fred Snow, DMA Chief Operating Officer. “This crucial project to enhance and modernize our operations and systems is needed to support another forty million in customer sales generated over the next couple of years that we will support from our Tabor City facilities.”

DMA Industries’ expansion will be supported with a performance-based grant of $70,000 from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.

“Companies like DMA Industries appreciate North Carolina’s support of our existing business community,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “To keep our winning edge in economic development, I will continue to focus on building and training our workforce and providing programs that support business expansions in our state.”

In Catawba County, residential siding manufacturer Millwork & Panel LLC will invest $14 million over three years to expand its Claremont operations. An indirect subsidiary of CertainTeed Holding Corporation, Millwork & Panel produces maintenance-free siding and trim in various materials, styles, and textures for the residential housing market. The expansion will add new state-of-the-art vinyl extrusion production lines, improve blending operations, and expand the capacity for vinyl siding.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will support the expansion project.

“By enhancing our production capacity and upgrading key equipment to ensure quality and energy-efficiency, we are reaffirming our commitment to provide top quality vinyl siding materials to our customers,” said Joe Bondi, President of Millwork & Panel. “Thank you to the entire team in Claremont for your work to make this project a reality and a special thank you to the State of North Carolina, Catawba County, the City of Claremont, and the North Carolina Community College System for your hospitality over the years and support of this project.”