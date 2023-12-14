Rowen Mixed-Use Project To Open ‘Scalable Real Estate’ in 2024

The "knowledge community" is expected to bring nearly 100,000 jobs to Georgia once complete.

A mixed-use community project that is expected to bring nearly 100,000 jobs to Georgia is on track to open 800 acres of “scalable real estate” in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are extremely pleased with the exciting progress we’ve seen on-site, and even more importantly with the progress we have made building relationships with economic development leaders from across the nation,” said Rowen Foundation CEO and President Mason Ailstock. “While many have believed in our vision, having the opportunity to see the site activated and to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us is creating tremendous energy with our neighbors and prospects. Rowen offers a tremendous opportunity to bring innovation-focused jobs and economic development to our region, the entire state and beyond.”

Rowen is a “visionary knowledge community” sitting on 2,000 acres in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The anchor site, a mixed-used environment known as Rowen Village, will feature offices, multi-family residential, restaurants, and more.

When complete, the project is expected to generate between $8 billion and $10 billion annually for the state’s economy, according to the foundation.

Deven Cason, Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development, said the project will be pivotal in economic development statewide.

“Watching the project actually come to life with such an abundant history and an impactful future ahead has been an honor,” Cason said.

Nearly half of more than 2 miles of environmentally friendly roadways for the Rowen Foundation’s knowledge community have been paved. A bioretention pond, curb and gutter installation, and storm drainage also have been installed, according to Rowen.

For more information on construction progress, visit Rowen’s website.