Naturals2Go Plans To Bring 125 Jobs to Savannah, Georgia

Vend Tech International plans to relocate its headquarters and other assets to Savannah, Georgia.

The company manufactures Naturals2Go vending machines, self-checkout micromarkets, and gourmet coffee equipment. Naturals2Go expects to bring 125 jobs to the area and contribute more than $20 million in capital investment, according to the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

In addition to its headquarters, Vend Tech will move its training center, assembly manufacturing, and global distribution and technology development facility to the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center.

“The Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center was created to attract companies like Naturals2Go to Savannah,” said SEDA COO Jesse Dillon. “Not only are they bringing their assembly manufacturing, but they are also bringing their headquarters and training center, which create different job opportunities. We look forward to working with them and helping them grow in the region.”

Natural2Go’s President Heath Falzarano said the company’s mission is to “cultivate a global community of inspired and empowered entrepreneurs.”

“We actually consider ourselves in the ‘people’ business as we truly help others create and grow family businesses of all sizes through vending,” Falzarano said.

The Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center sits 1.8 miles from Interstate 16 and 9 miles west of Interstate 95. It also provides access to the Port of Savannah, according to SEDA.