Tax Credits, Training Grants Help Create 250 Jobs In Indiana

The incentives will help NOVA Chemicals add up to 125 new jobs in Connersville, and Ford Meter Box Company create up to 126 jobs in Wabash.

NOVA Chemicals Corporation will expand its Circular Solutions business by establishing its first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana. The new facility will create up to 125 new jobs by the end of 2024. Once fully operational, the facility will be one of the largest private employers in Connersville.

“NOVA Chemicals continues to show clear leadership in reshaping plastics for a better, more sustainable world,” said NOVA Chemicals President and CEO Roger Kearns. “We are committed to helping our customers achieve their recycled content goals through a variety of business models and we look forward to making more announcements like this as we work to enable a low-carbon, zero plastic waste future.”

Canada-based NOVA Chemicals selected Connersville for the project because of its access to abundant feedstock supply of post-consumer films from nearby metropolitan areas, and its easy-to-access rail service for distribution of recycled materials. To run the facility, NOVA Chemicals will work with Novolex, a developer of packaging products for foodservice and industrial markets with 15 years of experience in operating plastic film recycling facilities.

The recycling operation will be located within a 1.7 million-square-foot facility on 186 acres, formerly used for auto parts manufacturing and cabinet making. The facility will clean, chop and remelt plastic film into small plastic pellets used to make new products, such as packaging for food and drink, e-commerce, heavy-duty sacks, shrink wrap, and more. The new facility, which will begin operating as early as 2025, is expected to deliver more than 100 million pounds of recycled polyethylene (rPE) to the market by 2026.

“Indiana has long been a hub for sustainability, innovation and business.” — Stanley Bikulege, Novolex Chairman / CEO

“Novolex is proud to collaborate with NOVA Chemicals’ Circular Solutions and is excited by the opportunity to operate this state-of-the art recycling facility in the Hoosier state,” said Novolex Chairman and CEO Stanley Bikulege. “Indiana has long been a hub for sustainability, innovation and business. The new plant will build on our experience of operating both our North Vernon plastics recycling facility in Indiana and our recycling plant in Wisconsin as well as accelerate our commitment to support recycling and the circular economy.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered NOVA Circular Solutions and Novolex up to $1.4 million in performance-based tax credits, and up to $100,000 in training grants. The city of Connersville offered additional incentives, and Duke Energy approved incentives to offset a portion of the energy costs.

“Indiana is laser-focused on building a high-tech, sustainable economy of the future, and this new mechanical recycling facility is a perfect fit for powering our circular economy,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “NOVA Chemicals’ and Novolex’s new operation in Connersville is a significant development for the community and the east central Indiana region, and we look forward to the impact it will have on Hoosier jobs and prosperity for years to come.”

Ford Meter Box Company Expands In Wabash

The Ford Meter Box Company Inc. will invest $250-300 million to expand its operations in Wabash. The Indiana-based manufacturer of waterworks products will create up to 126 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2027. The company, which has manufacturing operations in Wabash and Pell City, AL, employs more than 600 associates in Indiana.

Ford Meter Box’s new 300,000-square-foot facility will increase the company’s production of brass products, while allowing room for future production lines. Located adjacent to Ford Meter Box’s current operations, the new facility will allow the company to meet increased demand for water, wastewater, civil and industrial applications across the U.S. The company plans to break ground on the multi-year project later this year.”

“This is the largest expansion in the company’s history,” said Steve Ford, president of Ford Meter Box. “The new facility will complement existing manufacturing operations at the firm’s Manchester Avenue location in Wabash. Parts of our present foundry will remain in production, and parts will be repurposed to better utilize space.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the IEDC offered Ford Meter Box up to $1.2 million in performance-based tax credits, up to $200,000 in training grants, and up to $350,000 in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits. The city of Wabash offered additional incentives, and Duke Energy approved incentives to offset a portion of the energy costs.

“I am elated that Ford Meter Box has chosen to expand their business in Wabash,” said Wabash Mayor Scott A. Long. “We’ve worked hard with the team at Grow Wabash County to create an environment to attract new jobs and growth in our community, and we are excited that we can partner with our largest, homegrown employer to expand right here. This is an incredible way to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Ford Meter Box company.”