Johnson Controls, Constellation Plan Pennsylvania Solar Projects

Two new solar projects will support four Johnson Controls facilities, advance company goal of 100% renewable energy and net zero operations by 2040.

An agreement between Johnson Controls and Constellation will support the development of two new solar projects in Pennsylvania. The solar plants will meet the power needs of four Johnson Controls manufacturing and research and development (R&D) facilities.

“By joining forces with Constellation, we are supporting the addition of state-of-the-art renewable assets to a key region for Johnson Controls’ market-leading operations, where we are inventing and building the future of net zero emission buildings,” said Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls. “We are also pleased to be combining our advisory, digital and technology solutions with Constellation’s renewable energy capabilities, to accelerate net zero progress for building customers across the United States.”

Constellation’s Offsite Renewables Plus (CORe+) retail power product combined with Johnson Controls’ commitment to renewables is supporting the development of two new Welcome Solar renewable energy facilities. Backed by Johnson Controls’ 15-year commitment starting in December 2024, Constellation has entered separate, long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to procure 29 megawatts of energy from the Welcome Solar projects. Johnson Controls will receive energy through its retail agreement with Constellation that is matched by Green-e® Energy certified renewable energy certificates (RECs) from U.S. facilities.

Those will be matched to Johnson Controls’ four engineering and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, dedicated to advancing net zero buildings…

