Gerresheimer Brings $88M To Georgia With Latest Expansion

The Germany-based company currently employs 260 people in Peachtree City and is in the process of a separate expansion that will add 180 jobs.

A pharma and life science industry manufacturer plans to create more than 200 jobs in Fayette County, Georgia, as part of an expansion project.

Gerresheimer will invest $88 million to increase its manufacturing output in Peachtree City, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“Georgia prides itself on creating long-term relationships with companies, and we have been fortunate enough to meet with Gerresheimer’s team in both Peachtree City and their headquarters in Germany multiple times,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Companies locate in Georgia for the business-friendly environment, and they choose to expand here because of the state’s solutions to the challenges facing businesses, including workforce training. Gerresheimer’s commitment to Peachtree City and Fayette County over the last 30 years shows our approach works.”

The new facility will be located at Southpark International Industrial Park, and operations are projected to begin next fall.

Rowen Mixed-Use Project To Open ‘Scalable Real Estate’ in 2024 The “knowledge community” is expected to bring nearly 100,000 jobs to Georgia once complete. Read more…

The Germany-based company currently employs 260 people in Peachtree City and is in the process of a separate expansion that will add 180 jobs, according to GDEcD.

Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, said the company appreciates Georgia’s “continuous support” for its expansion in the U.S.

“The U.S. market is an important growth driver for us, and the expansion of our operations in Peachtree City will be key for growing our medical device business in the U.S.,” he said. “We are glad that we have found such favorable conditions and a highly motivated and skilled staff here.”

Gerresheimer offers pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems, and more.