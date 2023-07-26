Corporate Headquarters Are Being Redesigned, Not Disappearing

More than a third of companies require their employees to be in the office three days a week, according to a new CoreNet Global survey. However, more than 50 percent of those companies report a gap between the number of days employees are required to be in the office and the number of days they are actually there.

“We are indeed seeing companies that wish to implement post-pandemic, return to office mandates, but employees are pushing back,” said Tim Venable, Senior Vice President, Research and Content Development at CoreNet Global. “We will be watching to see how this dynamic plays itself out over the next year.”

Overall, companies are still committed to having a corporate headquarters: More than 90 percent say they have not abandoned the headquarters in favor of remote work…

