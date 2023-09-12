Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Eyes $500M Expansion In California

The current site, in a city roughly 40 miles east of Los Angeles, will be demolished to construct a new, 620,000-square-foot building at the same location.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will invest $500 million to expand its facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Steve Raubolt, San Diego Market Unit President for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, said the company looks forward to building on its history in the city.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reimagine our Rancho Cucamonga facility to better support our vision to be the leader in the beverage business by delivering unmatched value to our employees, customers, and our local communities,” he said.

Employee amenities have been factored into the new design, offering expanded break rooms and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking garage, among other perks. Reyes Coca-Cola also has factored eco-friendly measures into its new facility design.

“The economic prosperity of Rancho Cucamonga is further enhanced when existing companies with established operations in the city, choose to remain here and build upon their past successes,” said Matt Marquez, City of Rancho Cucamonga Planning and Economic Development Director.

The project currently is under an environmental impact review process and must receive approval from the Rancho Cucamonga Planning Commission and City Council. If approved, construction could begin in 2024.

The original building was constructed in 1984. Workers will temporarily relocate to Fontana during construction.