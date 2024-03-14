Agile Cold Storage To Build $45.9M Facility In Pearl River, LA

Construction of the 150,000 square-foot automated cold storage facility will result in 100 new direct jobs and 95 new indirect jobs, according to a Louisiana Economic Development estimation.

Agile Cold Storage, a diversified storage and logistics solutions company, will invest $45.9 million into a new facility in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, according to Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

Construction of the 150,000 square-foot automated cold storage facility will result in 100 new direct jobs and 95 new indirect jobs, LED estimated.

“Agile Cold Storage’s investment in St. Tammany Parish demonstrates the unique logistical advantages Louisiana has to offer businesses that keep America’s supply chains flowing smoothly,” said LED Secretary Susan Bonnett Bourgeois. “This project is a win for the North Shore, the state economy and the workers of Louisiana.”

Agile Cold Storage’s new site in Pearl River, Louisiana, will sit on 10 acres at the site of the 130-year-old St. Joe’s Brick Works. Construction is expected to begin this month with the facility running in the first beginning of 2025.

“From the bayous to the bustling cities, our new warehouse in Louisiana is not just bricks and steel; it’s a testament to our growth and dedication to serving this incredible community with efficiency and pride,” said Don Schoenl, Agile Cold Storage president and CEO.

The company expects to transport approximately 100 containers of food shipments from the new facility to the Port of New Orleans on a weekly basis, according to LED.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, Agile Cold Storage serves North American food manufacturers, processors, and growers. It also received an incentives package from LED FastStart, including a $1.5 million performance-based grant.