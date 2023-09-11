Omnis Fuel Technologies restarted and will expand its Pleasants Power Plant. Plus, a $50M food packaging facility is planned for Berkeley County.

In Pleasants County, West Virginia, Omnis Fuel Technologies will invest $800 million in an expansion of its Pleasants Power Plant and create an estimated 600 jobs. Omnis Fuel specializes in developing, licensing, and commercializing innovative technologies to aid sustainable energy production.

The coal-fired plant restarted production of electricity in late August, which saved more than 160 West Virginia jobs.

“I am so excited to make this announcement today,” said Governor Jim Justice at the West Virginia Chamber’s 87th Annual Meeting & Business Summit. “For the first time ever, the Pleasants Power Plant, a coal-fired power plant, is taking new life right in front of our eyes. Today, I am here to share with you that Omnis Fuel Technologies has re-started the Pleasants Power Plant and is on the grid today.

“Coal is such an important part of our economy and our state’s history, and Omnis will use coal to produce hydrogen, graphite, and water vapor,” he continued. “They are going to more than double the amount of coal they need to operate the plant annually.”

Located south of St. Marys in Pleasants County, the plant currently employs approximately 160 workers. When the expansion is complete, the plant will need upwards of 600 employees to operate. The 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired plant will be retrofitted to generate electricity with hydrogen. The goal is to produce power with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a historic moment, and we are proud to be a part of helping West Virginia maintain critical power capability in the state and preserve 1.2 gigawatts of power generating capacity, enough electricity to sustain one million homes.” — Michelle Christian, VP, Omnis Fuel

“Omnis worked diligently with state and community leaders to maintain every job and ensure no employee lost even one hour of payroll during the recovery and restart of the power plant plant,” said Michelle Christian, Vice President of Omnis Fuel. “This is a historic moment, and we are proud to be a part of helping West Virginia maintain critical power capability in the state and preserve 1.2 gigawatts of power generating capacity, enough electricity to sustain one million homes.”

Omnis Fuel strives to make clean hydrogen and high-grade graphite from plentiful, low-cost hydrocarbons, leverage and retrofit existing power plant infrastructure, and enable high-density energy storage with low-cost, abundant graphite. Its patented technology, Ultra-High Temperature Omnis Quantum Pyrolysis (OQP), generates hydrogen fuel and utilizes the existing hydrocarbon supply systems and power plants to preserve jobs in current industries while generating additional employment in new clean technology markets.

Watch Gov. Justice announce the Omnis Fuel Technologies project at the West Virginia Chamber’s 87th Annual Meeting & Business Summit below:

Treplar Plans $50M Food Packaging Facility For Berkeley County

Treplar — a joint venture between Klarpet of Turkey and U.S.-based Triton International Enterprises — is developing a state-of-the-art food packaging facility in Berkeley County, WV. The $50 million investment is projected to create more than 600 high-paying jobs at the conclusion of its expansion.

The company has already set up its new facility, deployed cutting-edge equipment, and has hired a skilled workforce, aiming to begin production in the upcoming months.

“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of Treplar’s investment in Berkeley County,” said Treplar President Murat Ogulcan. “This venture exemplifies our commitment to producing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials and addressing critical waste challenges for the retail food industry. Together, with the great state of West Virginia, we aim to revolutionize the industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability.”

Focused on sustainability and environment-friendly food packaging solutions, Treplar’s core capability lies in the production of innovative food-packaging products containing a majority of recycled materials.

The project has been strategically planned, with a capital expenditure of $20 million allocated for the first year and an estimated total investment of $50 million by the third year. The initial workforce will consist of more than 100 full-time employees, and the company foresees rapid growth. Treplar plans to employ approximately 600 workers by the end of the third year of this project.

“I am excited to announce this state-of-the-art project and outstanding economic development investment into our state by Treplar,” said Gov. Justice. “The company’s investment in our state and their innovative food packaging production facility is tremendous, and I wish them utmost success in West Virginia. I’m honored to add Treplar to our growing list of companies that recognize West Virginia is the best place to raise a family and build a business.”

Treplar is currently testing a new generation of food packaging material that is 100% home compostable. With its state-of-the-art facility, innovative technology, and focus on sustainability, Treplar’s next phase, set to launch later this year, promises to be a game-changer in the food packaging industry. The company plans to introduce a range of sustainable products that will redefine packaging solutions for the largest retailers in North America in the coming years.