$600M Joint Venture Will Bring First xScale Data Center To U.S.

The first xScale data center in the U.S., known as SV12x, will be located in California's Silicon Valley. Plus, a solar microgrid project breaks ground in Northern California tribal community.

$600 million joint venture between Equinix, Inc. and PGIM Real Estate will bring the first xScale data center to the U.S. Located in the Silicon Valley region of California, the two-story facility — dubbed SV12x — is expected to provide more than 28 megawatts (MW) of power capacity at full build out.

SV12x is located at Equinix’s Great Oaks data center campus in San Jose, CA alongside four existing Equinix International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers. The first phase of the facility is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2024.

Equinix xScale data centers enable hyperscale companies to add core deployments to their existing access point footprints at Equinix IBX data centers, enabling their growth on a single platform that can immediately span more than 70 global metros and offer direct interconnection to an ecosystem of more than 10,000 customers.

This is the second joint venture between Equinix and PGIM Real Estate. Combined with Equinix’s existing hyperscale joint ventures in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, this new joint venture will bring the global xScale data center portfolio to more than $8 billion across more than 35 facilities, and an expected greater than 725 megawatts of power capacity when completed and fully constructed.

Solar Microgrid Breaks Ground In Northern California Tribal Community

Earlier this month, a groundbreaking ceremony for a large-scale solar and long-duration storage microgrid was held in Corning, CA. The cutting-edge microgrid project is supported by a $32 million state grant announced last year by the California Energy Commission’s Long-Duration Energy Storage Program. This program invests in projects that accelerate the implementation of long duration energy storage solutions to increase the resiliency and reliability of the state’s energy infrastructure and meet its energy and climate goals.

The grant is one of the largest to benefit a California Native American tribe. The microgrid project supports energy sovereignty and sustainable economic growth for the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. It will sustain tribal operations and relieve pressure on the grid during peak use times with new battery technology that can discharge power for 18 hours.

“California is showing the world how to fight the climate crisis while creating good jobs and more resilient communities,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “We’re building more projects like these to secure a clean and reliable energy future that benefits all our communities.”

The project will:

Provide 5 megawatts (MW) of solar generation and 15 megawatt hours of long-duration energy storage at the Tribe’s Rolling Hills Casino & Resort in Corning;

Enhance energy resiliency by discharging power during emergencies; and

Lower fossil fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions.

“California Native American tribes are key partners in the state’s work to address the climate crisis, including the transition to renewable energy,” said Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari. “Paskenta’s innovative project helps advance the shared goal of scaling up clean energy projects across the state, and supports energy sovereignty and sustainable economic development for the Tribe.”

California’s battery storage fleet is essential to the state’s transition away from fossil fuels. Batteries absorb excess renewable power generated during non-peak times and discharge power when demand peaks, typically in the evening. The state has increased battery storage by 757% in four years — enough to power 6.6 million homes for up to four hours.

“We are grateful to partner with the CEC and host this grant for this renewable energy project,” said Paskenta Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “Our people have always cared for the land as it has cared for us. We continue to understand our responsibilities as people and will continue to adapt to modern ways for many generations. We are responsible for preserving our environment for future generations. This project will allow us to provide sustainable energy and most importantly increasing energy sovereignty.”