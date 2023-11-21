Michigan Business Expansions Bring $23.5M Capital Investment

Beacon Recycling and Cascade Die Casting Group will bring a combined 66 jobs to the state as a result of their expansions.

The expansion of two Michigan businesses will bring 66 jobs to the state and result in a total capital investment of $23.5 million, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Matt McCauley, MEDC Senior Vice President of Regional Prosperity, said the investments by Beacon Recycling and Cascade Die Casting Group highlight the strength of the state’s advanced manufacturing industry.

“We are grateful to the governor, legislators, and local partners for their continued support of our efforts,” McCauley said. “These projects reflect our commitment to seizing opportunities that make Michigan an even better place for each of our 10 million-plus friends and neighbors to live, work, visit, play, and create futures.”

In Muskegon, Beacon Recycling plans to add 36 jobs over three years in what’s expected to be a $17.5 million capital investment — doubling the company’s size in Michigan. Additions include a new shredder machine and a material services division at the site, according to MEDC.

Michigan Business Expansions Create 140 New Jobs Two business expansions totaling $12.2 million will bring more than 100 jobs to two Michigan counties. Read more…

Cascade Die Casting Group, headquartered in Grand Rapids, is expanding its Sparta location, resulting in 30 jobs and a $6 million capital investment.

“We are excited about this investment, which represents a significant milestone for Cascade Die Casting Group,” said Patrick Greene, CEO of Cascade Die Casting Group. “Our growth projections, primarily in the automotive sector, necessitate this strategic decision, allowing us to better serve our customers and contribute to our employees’ well-being by creating job opportunities and improving our employee environment.”

The investments prove “Michigan is on the move and open for business,” according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Our economic development efforts have helped us bring home tens of thousands of good-paying, middle-class manufacturing jobs back home and expanded economic opportunities for Michiganders in every region of our state,” Whitmer said. “I applaud Beacon Recycling and Cascade Die Casting for their decision to keep growing right here in Michigan, and together, I know we can help anyone ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

Both projects received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.