Amazon, Alberta Wind Farm Sign Power-Purchase Agreement

Amazon has signed a power-purchase agreement to operate a wind farm in Alberta, Canada.

The tech giant will operate 415MW of output from Buffalo Plains, a wind farm in Vulcan County, Alberta, according to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

“We are pleased to announce the start of construction on the Buffalo Plains wind project, an important step in expanding our portfolio of best-in-class renewable energy projects in North America,” said Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America at CIP. “This premier project demonstrates CIP’s unique ability to execute on large and complex infrastructure projects that will provide local jobs and clean, renewable wind energy for many years to come.”

CIP said in a LinkedIn post that Amazon will use the output from Buffalo Plains to help power its local ventures, including an Amazon Web Services data center, a fulfillment center, and other operations.

Evan Wilson, Vice President of Policy at the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, told The Canadian Press that there’s “similar demand” across the country when it comes to using renewable energy.

“Amazon demonstrates strong leadership in contracting the renewable energy they need to power their operations in Alberta,” Wilson said.

Amazon’s goal of powering its operations with 100% renewable energy currently is five years ahead of schedule, now expected to occur by 2025 rather than 2030.

Canadian renewable energy construction company Borea is involved with the project as well, according to CIP.

Buffalo Plains is CIP’s second investment in Canada, with its first being Travers Solar — the country’s largest solar project.