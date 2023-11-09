Michigan Business Expansions Create 140 New Jobs

Two business expansions totaling $12.2 million will bring more than 100 jobs to two Michigan counties.

Goyette Mechanical will expand its Flint and Oscoda Township operations, while DeWys Metal Solutions plans to add to its Marne location, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“The decisions by these companies to expand in Michigan highlight the strength of our advanced manufacturing industry and underscore Team Michigan’s commitment to delivering long-term economic growth for all Michiganders,” said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley.

Goyette Mechanical, founded in Flint in 1928, has had “significant growth” out of state, according to MEDC, resulting in the company obtaining three buildings in Flint and Oscoda Township for warehouse, office, and sheet metal fabrication operations. The $8.8 million expansion is expected to create 60 jobs.

Tyler Rossmaessler, Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance Executive Director, said Goyette is an example of “continued success” in the county.

Nel Hydrogen Will Build $400M Gigafactory In Southeast Michigan The Norwegian hydrogen company will build its new automated gigafactory in the Detroit suburb of Plymouth Township, where it will create 517 jobs. Read more…

“Their latest expansion is a testament to this region’s strong talent pool and competitive advantages,” Rossmaessler said.

Meanwhile, DeWys will construct a new facility at its headquarters in Marne with a total capital of $3.4 million. The project also will create 80 jobs.

“DeWys has seen significant growth over the past 45 years,” said Mark Schoenborn, President of DeWys Metal Solutions. “As the company continues to grow and expand, we are being strategic and intentional with the solutions offered to keep meeting our customers’ increasing needs.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the expansions build on the state’s “economic momentum.”

“Our economic development efforts have helped us bring good-paying, middle class manufacturing jobs home and created in-demand opportunities for Michiganders in every region of our state,” Whitmer said. “I applaud Goyette Mechanical and DeWys Metal Solutions for expanding in Michigan, and I know that we will keep working together to help more families and businesses make it in Michigan.”