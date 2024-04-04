Four Business Expansions To Create 144 Jobs In Michigan

Four recently-announced Michigan business expansions — expected to create 144 jobs and generate nearly $72 million in capital investment — will receive support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). Three of the expansion projects are located in Kent County, and one is located in Bay County.

“Today’s announcement shines a bright light on the breadth of Michigan’s diverse economic landscape with four new business expansions in four distinct and key Michigan industries, creating nearly $72 million of capital investment and creating 144 new jobs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Team Michigan applauds these companies’ continued growth while creating new jobs for Michiganders and driving nearly $72 million into the state’s economy.”

“Michigan’s economic momentum is surging as seen by today’s announcement of these four Michigan companies’ continued growth and the jobs they are creating as a result of their ongoing successes,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Senior Vice President of Regional Development Matt McCauley. “Today’s announcement truly epitomizes how diverse and resilient Michigan’s economy is and we applaud their collective successes by ‘Making it in Michigan’.”

Food Company, Manufacturers Expand In Kent County

Schreiber Foods, Inc. will invest nearly $60 million to expand its operations in Kent County. The employee-owned dairy processor produces cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt.

The project is expected to create 32 new jobs with the support of a $198,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. In addition to MSF support, The Right Place has offered support in the form of staff time and assistance.

“We’re excited to grow our beverage plant in Wyoming, Michigan, and bring new jobs to the community. This investment sets us up to continue being an essential ingredient in our customers’ success,” said Jim Mackey, Global Tax Manager, Schreiber Foods. “We look forward to continuing to build on our strong relationship with the city of Wyoming and the state of Michigan. We’re extremely proud to be part of the Grand Rapids community with all that it has to offer our employees and our business. We want to give back to that community as we look to do good through food and make a difference.”

“Schreiber Foods’ decision to expand their Wyoming operations underscores our region’s business-friendly climate, especially in the food processing and manufacturing space,” said Brent Case, Vice President of Business Attraction, The Right Place. “The Right Place is excited to see their continued success in our region.”

Also in Kent County, Celia Corporation d.b.a. General Formulations will invest $6.9 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Sparta. The company makes adhesive vinyl film used in the print industry for advertising signage. This expansion project is estimated to create 52 new jobs with the support of a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. General Formulations plans to purchase a new coating line and a Reverse Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) to replace aging equipment and add capacity to meet increasing demand.

“General Formulations is excited to continue to invest in additional resources that will help grow the company and help us serve our customers,” said Brad Buettner, Chief Financial Officer, Celia Corporation. “We expect that this investment will generate up to $20 million in additional revenue and support many new quality jobs for our community.”

The company considered several locations for this project, including existing facilities in California or Germany and a new location near Las Vegas, which would help to significantly reduce shipping and logistics costs and expand its customer base. Ultimately, General Formulations chose to keep its growth local due to the region’s talented workforce and capacity.

“Celia Corporation and General Formulations’ decision to expand its operations in Sparta is a testament to our region’s thriving business environment and skilled workforce,” said Tristan Reuben, Business Development Coordinator at The Right Place. “We congratulate them on this milestone and look forward to their continued growth and success.”

In more Kent County corporate expansion news, Packaging Compliance Labs, LLC is expected to invest approximately $4.5 million in Cascade Charter Township and the city of Kentwood. The medical device manufacturing service provider supports medical manufacturers with packaging engineering, packaging validation testing and contract packaging services. The expansion project will create 50 jobs with support of a $200,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“PCL is thrilled to continue our investment in West Michigan through talent development, facilities expansion and adopting new technologies,” said Matthew Lapham, CEO and Co-Founder, Packaging Compliance Labs. “Michigan provides our team members with a wonderful quality of life, vibrant medical community and access to university educated professionals.”

Future Technologies Grows In Bay County

Future Technologies, Inc. (FTI) will invest $1 million to expand in Monitor Township. The project is expected to create 10 jobs with the support of a $125,000 Micro Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Monitor Township has offered a 50-percent property tax abatement in support of the project.

FTI provides services to major clients, including automotive companies that are engaged in conventional fuel systems and fuel cells, EV battery trays and covers and powertrain systems. In order to keep up with the market as the automotive and mobility industry continues to transition from internal combustion engines toward more environmentally sound transportation, FTI plans to make physical improvements to its existing facility in Monitor Township, and add updated machinery and equipment.

“We fund programs like the MBDP because they are good for business, and Future Technologies’ job-creating, 7-figure expansion is the latest good news for our Bay region’s economy and workers,” said state Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet (D- Bay City). “These high-paying engineering jobs will attract talent our community needs to thrive, and it’s great to see this investment build on hundreds of millions of new capital dollars committed to Bay County in 2023.”