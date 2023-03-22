March / April 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 2)

First Word: Green Factors In Decision-Making

The cost of relocating or expanding a business focuses primarily on the dollars and cents. When evaluating a location, site selectors are considering taxes, workforce, utilities, supply chain and the like. A new and expansive factor is now in play for the site selection process—sustainability. There are many ways to define sustainability, and a comprehensive description is: fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of future generations, while ensuring a balance between economic growth, environmental care, and social well-being.

While views vary on how dire the state of the natural environment is and what the role of individual companies is to lighten negative impact on earth’s resources, the conversation about sustainable business has arrived at the site selection table for many. Energy infrastructure and choices are a leading factor for a growing number of companies. Water, waste, and air quality are also important considerations for businesses, whether internally mandated or from external forces.

The cover story in this issue looks at three sustainability aspects to consider during location evaluations. Energy availability is a key concern, along with future plans. Throughout this issue, locations developing renewable energy and other sustainability-related practices are featured.

Quality of life may also be tied to a sustainable location decision. More than ever, executives and employees weigh their own relocation decisions on the type of living a place will offer.

Whether or not sustainability is a top of list factor for your next relocation or expansion, it’s crucial to be aware of the availability of and policies related to renewable energy, water management, waste, and more to ensure the best location for a new operation.

Business Facilities March / April 2023 Issue

ON THE COVER

Energy & Sustainability: Going For The Green | As environmental policies and initiatives increasingly impact companies’ site decisions, keep in mind three basic principles in a location search.

FEATURES

Funding, Innovation Drive Life Sciences Success | Rapid growth and expanding boundaries propel location searches for companies in this industry at the forefront.

Opportunity Knocks? | With potential changes on the horizon, the federal Opportunity Zones program provides tax benefits for qualified real estate investments.

Utah Governor’s Report | Under Governor Spencer Cox, the Beehive State’s business climate has strengthened resources for business of all sizes, for all markets.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Workforce Focus: Education/Training | Programs that support employers’ workforce needs speed the training process.

The Best Things In Life Are Nearby | Entertainment, recreation, and overall quality of life is not an afterthought in today’s site selection.

Goods To Go | Sustained growth of online buying drives demand for warehouse and distribution facilities.

Winning Combination | From logistics to amenities, today’s business and industrial parks offer companies what they need to succeed.

Arizona Focus | Green energy and sustainability are growing against a backdrop of strong manufacturing and job growth.

Connecticut Focus | Innovation supported by cornerstone industries keep this New England state growing.

Kentucky Focus | Workforce development and building-ready sites lead the way for the state’s business success.

South Carolina Focus | The state’s record-breaking year for investment includes a burgeoning electric vehicle industry.

Wyoming Focus | Businesses from varied industries are attracted by the state’s low tax burden and available land.

BUSINESS REPORTS

Illinois: Standing Strong | Across the Land of Lincoln, broad support for business brings in new and expanding operations.

Iowa: Manufacturing 4.0 Gets A Boost | A new round of funding for advanced manufacturing equipment investments opened this Spring.

Mississippi: Hitting A Historic Mark | The Magnolia State has finalized the largest capital investment project in its history.

Multi-Faceted Maryland | Exports, tourism, and cyber security initiatives are part of the state’s business evolution.

Texas: The Next Chapter | Building on the Texas Enterprise Fund, the state’s business climate is poised for new opportunity.

DEPARTMENTS

Q&A: Indiana Is Looking To The Future |Bradley B. Chambers, Indiana Secretary of Commerce

Why… Alabama? | Greg Canfield, Secretary, Alabama Department of Commerce

The Last Word | Taylor Murray, Manager, Location Analysis and Incentives, Maxis Advisors

