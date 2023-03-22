Energy & Sustainability: Going For The Green

By Anne Cosgrove

From the March / April 2023 Issue

The impact of the natural environment on business operations has become increasingly clear to leaders across both the public and private sectors. Energy reliability and cost, business continuity and resilience, and a growing awareness of environmental impact are factors influencing business leaders, government officials, utilities, and other stakeholders in the site selection process. A growing number of relocation and expansion decisions are influenced by corporate energy and sustainability goals.

According to a recent report from Deloitte, “2023 CxO Sustainability Report: Accelerating the Green Transition,” C-level business leaders (CxOs) view climate change as a top priority for their organizations amid global uncertainty. Asked to rank the issues most pressing to their organizations, many rated climate change as a “top three issue,” ahead of seven others, including innovation, competition for talent, and supply chain challenges. In fact, only economic outlook ranked slightly higher.

Moreover, 75% of these business leaders said their organizations have increased their sustainability investments over the past year, nearly 20% of whom said they’ve increased investments “significantly.”

Deloitte built upon past research by surveying more than 2,000 C-level leaders across 24 countries to gauge concerns and actions from business leaders on climate change and sustainability. The report also identifies key recommendations for organizations to help close the gap between ambition and impact in order to accelerate progress to a low-carbon economy.

“If there was any doubt that climate change is an enduring part of the business agenda, the increased focus on sustainability by leaders over the past year should put it to rest. In a year of continued uncertainty, disruption, and competing business challenges, leaders ranked climate change as a top issue,” said Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu of the survey findings. “The path to a more sustainable future will take time, it will require businesses investment, and it will be driven by new and innovative technologies, and creative approaches. It is promising to see that C-suite leaders are making sustainability a priority and increasing their investments to help lead the way.”

Almost every respondent to the survey said their organization has felt the impacts of climate change over the past year. These leaders reported “resource scarcity/cost of resources” as the top issue already impacting their companies (46%), while 45% highlighted “changing consumption patterns or preferences related to climate change” and 43% reported “regulation of emissions” as other top issues impacting their companies. Additionally, around a third of executives said climate change is negatively affecting their employees’ physical (37%) and mental (32%) health.