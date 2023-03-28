The Last Word: A Fresh Take On Rural Communities

In the wake of this revelation, local elected officials and business leaders turned to economic development professionals to help turn the demographic tides affecting their populations. Many have seen early success, while others have more work to be done.

Upon the global pause in commerce in early 2020, local economic development professionals put their pencils down on new projects and pivoted to guiding existing industry in navigating both the deluge of state and federal assistance programs and often conflicting public health guidelines for business operation. As restrictions loosened and the gears of commerce spun back into motion, companies were faced with new difficulties in labor retention, supply chain reliability, increased costs, and skyrocketing consumer demand for goods.

Supply chain pressures also prompted a new wave of projects aimed to build resiliency by expanding or reshoring operations. Projects began competing for increasingly limited “shovel-ready” sites in ideal locations to build manufacturing and distribution facilities that needed to be operational as soon as possible. This has created headaches for both site selection consultants and company executives who are used to choosing from a buffet of “turn-key” existing sites. However, this new dynamic also created opportunities for rural communities, especially along major transportation corridors, to compete for projects in which their sites might have been second or third chair 10 years ago. Look no further than the rapid growth of speculative development by institutional investors in rural areas as evidence that rural communities offer a unique value proposition for today’s industrial market.

Aiding the labor pitch in rural communities and illustrating a potential turn from his earlier, more dour evaluation, a follow-up piece by Dr. Johnson indicated that after a decade of rural population loss, rural America gained population between 2020 and 2021. While this is a positive development for rural communities, it will be interesting to see whether this is simply a one-year deviation or a pivot from the trend established between 2010-2020, as well as how these communities are able to capitalize on this new momentum.

In the last five years, the Maxis Advisors team has conducted searches for clients in which several rural communities were strong contenders, including many chosen as finalist locations. While each project had its own nuances, there were several common factors that helped the winning rural community set itself apart.