Wyoming Expanding Horizons

To support the growing economy Wyoming offers a diverse and talented workforce. The state has a median age of 36, which is the 14th youngest in the country. To develop the young and diversifying workforce the state offers training grants of up to $1,500 per employee, per year through the Wyoming Workforce Development Training Fund.

Cheyenne Has Shovel-Ready Sites Ready For Businesses

When people think of Wyoming, they don’t always think of a state that is pushing boundaries and looking to the future. They tend to think about cowboys, rodeo, and hopefully, the grit of the people, a trait that comes from having been raised to put in a hard day’s work. Of course, those things are a part of the fabric that makes Wyoming unique, but the capital city of Cheyenne is a lot more.

Cheyenne sits just 30 minutes north of Fort Collins, CO, and 90 minutes north of Denver International Airport. This affords access to large metropolitan amenities while enjoying clean air, blue skies, good schools, and a low crime rate.

Cheyenne, with a population of just over 100,000, may have a small-town feel but it has been doing big business for several decades. In 1986, a group of businessmen decided that someone needed to be focused on growing industry in the city and county. They agreed to pull together their financial resources and their business contacts to create Cheyenne LEADS, a nonprofit organization that has been the model for economic development organizations around the state and region. Many of the original members still stop by the office and take pride in having the forethought to create an organization that has stood the test of time with very few changes, including only ever having three CEOs.

Part of the forward thinking that has made LEADS successful is the purchasing of land and creating two shovel-ready business parks—the Cheyenne Business Parkway (CBP) purchased in 1992 and the North Range Business Park purchased in 2004. The community supported both ventures by contributing to capital campaigns. In 2021 and 2022, Cheyenne LEADS assisted with the annexation and entitlement of two other business parks, Bison and High Plains, to further add options to land available for businesses looking to move or expand.

All the parks are located adjacent or near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25, allowing for speed to market and logistic efficiency. The popularity of Cheyenne as a location has only increased during recent uncertain times when not only was Wyoming open for business, but invited business, entrepreneurs, and workforce with open arms. Many were looking for lower costs, access to the great outdoors, and a unique quality of life rarely found.

In fact, Cheyenne recently welcomed Stag Arms, UMC Technologies, and TBC Manufacturing. Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot facility earlier this year in the Cheyenne Business Parkway. Cheyenne is already home to companies like Microsoft, Sierra, Magpul Industries, EchoStar/Dish Network, and Lowe's and Walmart Distribution Centers.

If all that wasn’t enough, Wyoming for 10 years running has been ranked #1 by the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index due to a favorable tax model including, but not limited to, no state individual or corporate income tax. If you are looking to move or expand your business, maybe it’s time to think Cheyenne.

For more information, visit Cheyenneleads.org.