By the BF Staff

From the March/April 2023 Issue

Business Facilities: Tell us about the status of economic development in Alabama. How’s it going?

Greg Canfield: In Alabama, we view economic development as a team sport—and the team is excelling. In fact, despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we managed to turn in a strong performance during 2021, with $7.7 billion in new capital investment through projects across Alabama. It was our second-best annual performance, trailing only the $8.7 billion recorded in 2018. As it turns out, the best was yet to come.

During 2022, Alabama secured several high-impact growth projects that will create career opportunities in key industries while preparing a path for long-term economic expansion. We believe 2022 will establish a new record for capital investment from economic development projects in Alabama, with a figure topping $9 billion.

We’re committed to keeping this winning streak rolling.