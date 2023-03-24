Funding, Innovation Drive Life Sciences Success

By Donna Clapp

From the March/April 2023 Issue

The life sciences industry growth has outpaced almost every other industry in the last few years. According to CBRE’s most recent report on the growth of the life sciences sector, total employment in the industry increased by 5.4%, or 105,000 jobs, in 2022. Job growth in the sector grew 79% between 2001-2021 compared with 8% growth for all U.S. occupations. The biotech sector alone had a $2.9 trillion impact on the U.S. economy in 2021, according to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Council of State Bioscience Associations (CSBA).

“This data highlights the vital role U.S. bioscience companies have in creating jobs and stimulating the economy. The report further shows the industry’s enormous role in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of getting life-saving therapies and vaccines to patients, as well as economic recovery,” said Pete Pellerito, BIO Senior Policy Adviser for Federal and State Economic Development and Technology Transfer Initiatives.

Life sciences clusters are located in regions with healthy levels of funding and investment, an employment funnel of the right talent, and a real estate infrastructure that supports expansion. Following are some of the U.S. locations that have all the right conditions to grow your businesses in this sector.

Chicago Evolving The Innovation Ecosystem

A great sign of healthy growth is the amount of venture capital funding being provided to life sciences startup companies that stay and scale up in the same region. According to World Business Chicago’s Lisa Dziekan, Senior Vice President, Business Development and FDI, the city saw a 556% increase in venture capital funding in 2021.

“We’re seeing trends that continue to support Chicago’s growing resonance as a leading life science hub,” said Robin Ficke, Vice President, Research, World Business Chicago. “Chicago tech companies experienced record-breaking levels of venture capital investment, over $10 billion in total for 2022, driven in large part by investments in healthtech and life science companies.”

As the city’s public-private economic development agency, World Business Chicago recognizes that kind of increase doesn’t come out of the blue. It’s taken a decade of dedicated efforts for the region’s economic developers to put in place the ideal ingredients for creating an innovation ecosystem.

“Historically, we had large pharma companies like AbbVie, Baxter, and Medline,” says Dziekan. “The region has over 2,200 life sciences companies, and a strong research university infrastructure as well. At World Business Chicago, we’re deliberately connecting corporate partners with university partners in our innovation ecosystem to capture what is launching out of those universities and growing it here in Chicago. So I would call it an evolving market, capturing the strengths that we’ve had and connecting the ecosystem in a more deliberate way.”