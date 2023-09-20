Li-Ion Battery Recycling Plant To Be Built In Oklahoma

Blue Whale Materials, a sustainable li-ion battery recycling company, will build its inaugural li-ion battery processing facility in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The project underscores the company’s commitment to advance the domestic li-ion battery supply chain and create U.S. sources of critical minerals for the green energy transition.

Blue Whale’s commercial facility will be situated within a 35-acre campus including 150,000 square feet of warehouse space at the Bartlesville Industrial Park. It encompasses multiple lots designed to facilitate comprehensive battery processing, testing, dismantling, and storage. The project is expected to create more than 90 new jobs in Bartlesville.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to the economic vitality of the region as we continue to reshape the battery industry,” said Robert Kang, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Whale Materials.

Blue Whale Materials is among the Ara Partners’ portfolio of companies that focus on decarbonization through private equity. The new facility will use Blue Whale Materials’ proprietary Blacksand™ technology, which processes spent li-ion batteries and production scrap into a highly concentrated dry product containing cobalt, nickel and lithium as well as copper and aluminum products. This process removes organics and impurities, ensuring a high-purity material that simplifies downstream refining steps.

Blue Whale’s decision to locate in Bartlesville was driven by various factors, including Oklahoma’s pro-business environment and commitment to clean energy, and the robust infrastructure present in the Bartlesville region. Blue Whale Materials’ decision reflects its eagerness to become part of Oklahoma’s thriving community and help contribute to the state’s sustainable growth.

“I am thrilled to welcome Blue Whale Materials to Oklahoma, and I applaud their choice of Bartlesville for their innovative battery recycling facility,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Blue Whale’s investment here aligns with our state’s ‘more of everything’ approach to our nation’s energy needs. I met with their management team during the recruitment process and they believe Oklahoma is the best state to locate their company. We are ready to partner with them to provide the workforce and talent they need to thrive here.”