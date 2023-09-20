Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC plans to build a commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility in Eloy, Arizona. The ISCC Plus Certified facility will recycle end-of-life waste plastic otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. It will span 40 acres of currently undeveloped land and have the capacity to recycle approximately 180,000 tons of waste plastic per year, making it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world.

“The development of our Arizona advanced recycling facility represents an expansion of our advanced recycling footprint in the United States,” said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director of Freepoint Eco-Systems. “From construction to the launch of operations, the Arizona facility will positively impact plastic recycling and the local community through job creation and greenhouse gas reduction. We are thrilled to be building a facility in Eloy, Arizona, and to partner with the city, county and state representatives.”

Freepoint converts waste plastic into feedstock that is used to create new plastic products. The process not only reduces plastic waste, but also decreases drilling for oil, thereby leaving oil in the ground. Furthermore, the carbon footprint of plastic produced as a result of Freepoint’s recycling process will be up to 90% less than the carbon footprint of disposed plastic made directly from fossil fuels. Freepoint’s flagship advanced recycling facility in Hebron, Ohio is currently under construction with commercial operations expected to launch in the second half of 2024. Commercial operation of the Eloy facility is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

“Freepoint Eco-Systems’ new recycling facility represents a significant win for Pinal County and rural Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). “Freepoint’s advanced recycling facility further positions Arizona as a sustainability leader, creating quality jobs and fueling continued economic growth in Eloy.”

Freepoint will create approximately 100 full-time circular economy jobs once the facility begins commercial operations.

“Eloy is pleased to be working with Freepoint on this new project,” said Eloy Mayor Micah Powell. “Sustainable, green jobs will continue to play a vital and growing role in our economy. Freepoint is creating quality jobs for Eloy and area residents while providing a product that will benefit the Eloy economy and the environment. Our staff has enjoyed working with Freepoint and we look forward to working closely with the team to get the facility online.”

Clayco Opens Regional HQ in Phoenix

Clayco recently celebrated the grand opening of its Southwestern regional headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm’s 48,000-square-foot office occupies the entire third floor located at 4300 E. Camelback Rd. It currently houses over 400 employees, which support several thousand skilled workers throughout the state.

“The region has proven to be a place where things happen – where the best-and-brightest are going to find their life’s work,” said Ryan Abbott, Executive Vice President, Southwest Region, Clayco. “Arizona is a place where we can deploy the art and science of building in an evolutionary way. We’re excited about matching what we do with other motivated, innovative, and entrepreneurial partners that have gravitated to the region.”

Representing a multi-million dollar investment, Clayco’s new HQ office will help the firm provide services to clients located in the southwest region including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah.

“We are excited Clayco has expanded its presence in Arizona with its new regional headquarters in Phoenix,” said the ACA’s Watson. “Clayco’s new office will support the advancement of exciting projects throughout Arizona, fueling the state’s economic growth. We look forward to supporting Clayco’s continued success in Arizona.”

“After years of working alongside Clayco, we’re thrilled to see their continued growth in Greater Phoenix,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Their depth of expertise has been paramount to the growth of emerging industries around the region, and this new office space will help maintain the filling of development needs.”

Clayco currently has $2.5 billion in ongoing projects throughout the state that include notable residential, industrial sites and more.

“Everywhere you look in Phoenix, you can see Clayco’s impact. From the cranes in the sky to the construction abuzz in our downtown, it’s clear Clayco is playing an integral role in powering our city’s growth,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “I am excited to welcome another Clayco hub to Phoenix and look forward to our continued partnership to build the city of the future.”