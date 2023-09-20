Silfab Solar Invests $150M In York County, SC

The solar panel manufacturer is set to establish a site in Fort Mill by leasing a 785,000-square-foot building.

A leading North American solar panel manufacturer will invest $150 million in South Carolina, creating 800 jobs in the process.

Silfab Solar is set to establish a site in Fort Mill by leasing a 785,000-square-foot building.

This will be the company’s third site in the United States. Two already are established in Bellingham and Burlington, Washington. Silfab Solar also has a location in Toronto, Ontario.

Workers at the York County facility will create next-generation solar cell technology. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the selection of York County shows the area’s workforce development investments are paying off.

“Our people are South Carolina’s greatest resource,” McMaster said, “and we are confident they will help Silfab Solar thrive in its latest venture.”

Silfab Solar received job development credits from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. As part of the project, York County will receive a $2 million Set-Aside grant to help with building improvement costs.

The solar panel manufacturer chose York County for its expansion because of its “commitment to innovation,” according to CEO Paolo Maccario.

“Silfab Solar’s investment in South Carolina strengthens our North America manufacturing capabilities, creates good-paying jobs and provides the ideal East Coast location to serve our growing customers,” Maccario said. “We look forward to expanding our industry-leading position for made-in-America solar.”

The site is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2024.