Don’t Miss “Site Selection For Emerging Industries”

Mike Grella

CEO & Founder

Grella Partnership Strategies

Grella Partnership Strategies (GPS) is a start-up economic development & public policy advisory firm delivering value to public & private sector organizations & investment funds leveraging cutting-edge data analytics and deep connections in the logistics/e-commerce, data center, and clean tech/sustainable manufacturing industries.

Mike received his undergraduate degree from Villanova University school of business and His Juris Doctor Degree from Hofstra University School Of Law. Mike is admitted to the New York State Bar.

