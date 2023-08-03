Don’t Miss “Site Selection For Emerging Industries”

LiveXchange Emerging Industries will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. This unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues.
GENERAL PRESENTATION
Site Selection For Emerging Industries
With the proliferation of electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles/drones, battery storage, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and other advanced technologies, both site selectors and communities are adapting to new and evolving requirements related to factors including power and water, renewable energy, dark fiber, and workforce. The Site Selection For Emerging Industries session will discuss best practices, challenges, and opportunities to successfully support “Economic Development 4.0” investment projects including advanced manufacturing, Electric Vehicles and EV batteries, chip fabrication facilities, data centers, and vertical/indoor farms.
SPEAKERS
Mike Grella
CEO & Founder
Grella Partnership Strategies
Grella Partnership Strategies (GPS) is a start-up economic development & public policy advisory firm delivering value to public & private sector organizations & investment funds leveraging cutting-edge data analytics and deep connections in the logistics/e-commerce, data center, and clean tech/sustainable manufacturing industries.
Mike received his undergraduate degree from Villanova University school of business and His Juris Doctor Degree from Hofstra University School Of Law. Mike is admitted to the New York State Bar.
Carl Nelson
Managing Principal
Infrastructure Ready
Infrastructure Ready is a location economics, site selection and commercial real estate development firm. Carl is a real estate development specialist and has orchestrated over $5 billion in industrial real estate transactions over the course of his 20-year career. Previously, Carl led the team responsible for deploying data center infrastructure across North America for a Fortune 500 hyperscale cloud internet provider.
A graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, Carl holds a Masters degree in Real Estate Development from Clemson University.