Don’t Miss “Site Selection For Emerging Industries”

LiveXchange Emerging Industries

 

GENERAL PRESENTATION

With the proliferation of electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles/drones, battery storage, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and other advanced technologies, both site selectors and communities are adapting to new and evolving requirements related to factors including power and water, renewable energy, dark fiber, and workforce. The Site Selection For Emerging Industries session will discuss best practices, challenges, and opportunities to successfully support “Economic Development 4.0” investment projects including advanced manufacturing, Electric Vehicles and EV batteries, chip fabrication facilities, data centers, and vertical/indoor farms.

SPEAKERS

Site Selection For Emerging IndustriesMike Grella

CEO & Founder
Grella Partnership Strategies

Grella Partnership Strategies (GPS) is a start-up economic development & public policy advisory firm delivering value to public & private sector organizations & investment funds leveraging cutting-edge data analytics and deep connections in the logistics/e-commerce, data center, and clean tech/sustainable manufacturing industries.

Mike received his undergraduate degree from Villanova University school of business and His Juris Doctor Degree from Hofstra University School Of Law. Mike is admitted to the New York State Bar.

 Read Mike’s Full Bio 

Site Selection For Emerging IndustriesCarl Nelson

Managing Principal
Infrastructure Ready

Infrastructure Ready is a location economics, site selection and commercial real estate development firm. Carl is a real estate development specialist and has orchestrated over $5 billion in industrial real estate transactions over the course of his 20-year career. Previously, Carl led the team responsible for deploying data center infrastructure across North America for a Fortune 500 hyperscale cloud internet provider.

A graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, Carl holds a Masters degree in Real Estate Development from Clemson University.

 Read Carl’s Full Bio 

Need more information or have questions?
Email Neil Eisenberg at neil@groupc.com, or call 732-559-1254.

