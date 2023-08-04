Zilmet Picks South Carolina For First U.S. Manufacturing Plant

The Italy-based expansion tank and heat exchanger manufacturer will invest $32.7 million and create approximately 50 new jobs in Georgetown County.

Zilmet USA, the American subsidiary of Italy-based Zilmet, is building its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Georgetown County, South Carolina. The expansion tank and heat exchanger manufacturer’s $32.7 million investment will create approximately 50 new jobs in Andrews, SC.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County. This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand,” said Zilmet USA North American General Manager Scott Jacobsen.

“The South Carolina team has been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way,” he continued. “Their readySC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a decisive factor in our move here.”

Increased U.S. Demand Brings Growth

Rhode Island-based Zilmet USA currently services North America using products manufactured at its flagship operation in Padova, Italy. The manufacturing expansion is in response to increased worldwide project demand, along with the need for additional production capacity. Zilmet chose Georgetown County to better serve the U.S. customer base, which is its largest growth market.

The 150,000-square-foot South Carolina facility is currently under construction. Phase one of the project is scheduled to be complete in late 2024. Production is slated to begin in 2025.

“South Carolina welcomes Zilmet USA and their team,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We are proud that a world-class company with a track record of success has chosen to establish its new operations in South Carolina. This investment is poised to have a long-lasting impact on Georgetown County as it brings new job opportunities for our people.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. Additionally, it awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Georgetown County to assist with site preparation and building construction costs.

“Our people are South Carolina’s greatest resource and by training them to meet industry needs, we create a lucrative environment for companies and the communities they call home,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are delighted that the readySC program made South Carolina an attractive option when Zilmet USA searched for a location with access to a highly skilled workforce.”