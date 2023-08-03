Update: U.S. Space Command HQ To Stay In Colorado

In January 2021, the Trump Administration announced its intention to move the U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Peterson Air Force Base, outside of Colorado Springs, CO to Redstone Arsenal, an Army installation in Huntsville, Alabama. (See link below.)

On July 31, 2023, after months of deliberation, President Joe Biden announced he had selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

“Locating Headquarters U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs ultimately ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period.” — Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that Biden’s decision was made “following a deliberate evaluation” and after consultation with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“Locating Headquarters U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs ultimately ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period,” Ryder said. “It will also enable the command to most effectively plan, execute and integrate military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression and defend national interests.”

“This is great news for Colorado and our national security — keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is an exciting outcome for our state, military families, jobs, and businesses,” commented Governor Jared Polis. “This thoughtful and correct decision guarantees operational success for decades to come and improves our national defense. I personally advocated for Space Command to remain in Colorado with the former President and current administration. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders from across Colorado who never wavered in our commitment to keeping Space Command in our state and national defense.