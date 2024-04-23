Mobis Begins Building EV Battery System Plant In Spain 

Korea-based electric vehicle (EV) supplier Mobis will invest more than $128 million in Navarre, Spain to build the first electrification-dedicated plant in Western Europe.

Seoul-based Mobis currently operates battery system production facilities in Korea, China, and the Czech Republic, and is building several more in the U.S. and Indonesia.

Located in the northernmost part of Spain, bordering France, Navarre serves as a bridgehead for entry into mainland Europe. Known as Europe’s second-largest automotive manufacturing base after Germany, it is located within 2-3 hours of major global automakers and automotive suppliers from Pamplona. The factory site spans more than 1.6 million square feet, equal to the size of 21 soccer fields, with a building area of 538,196 square feet.

Aiming for mass production to begin in 2026, the Spanish factory will play a critical role in Mobis’ electrification and global expansion goals. It will produce up to 360,000 battery systems assemblies (BSA) annually. The BSA enables the battery to function safely and efficiently in EVs, integrating electronic components and the Battery Management System (BMS) into the battery pack.

Last year, the company secured a major BSA contract with Volkswagen. BSA produced at the plant will be installed in the automaker’s next-generation EV platforms manufactured at a factory located less than 9 miles away in Pamplona.

“We are committed to being Volkswagen’s long-term partner through stable auto component supplies, and we will strive to diversify our supply base in Europe, including supplying upcoming models for our client,” said Jung In-bo, head of Mobis’ new Spanish plant.

By 2030, Mobis plans to invest more than $128 million (170 billion KRW) — excluding land and facility — in the Spanish plant to support its goals. The factory will also establish state-of-the-art electrification equipment technologies to maximize efficiency. It is intended to serve as a standard model of electrification tailored explicitly for global clients.