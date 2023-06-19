LiveXchange Emerging Industries Keynote: Rethinking Global Supply Chains

Rosemary Coates of the Reshoring Institute will discuss the current state of global manufacturing, nearshoring and reshoring possibilities, and the rebuilding and resurrection of domestic supply chains.

LiveXchange Emerging Industries

 

LiveXchange Emerging Industries  will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. This unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues.

Rethinking Global Supply ChainsKEYNOTE PRESENTATION

Rethinking Global Supply Chains

Rosemary Coates

Founder & Executive Director, Reshoring Institute
President, Blue Silk Consulting

It’s Time to Act.

That’s what many companies are feeling now that manufacturing risks and vulnerabilities have been exposed by the pandemic. Parts shipments have been delayed from Asia. Freight rates are volatile. Markets have changed and demand has shifted wildly. The economy is uncertain. Geopolitics are unstable.

Meanwhile, The CHIPS and Science Act is helping to restore high-tech jobs to the U.S., while the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is playing a part in attracting investments as well. What do we do now with these challenges and opportunities?

Rosemary Coates, Founder & Executive Director, Reshoring Institute and President, Blue Silk Consulting, will discuss the current state of global manufacturing, the possibility of nearshoring and reshoring, and the rebuilding and resurrection of domestic supply chains. It’s time to rebuild manufacturing in America.

Rosemary has been a management consultant for 25+ years, helping over 80 global supply chain clients worldwide. She is an Amazon.com best-selling author with five Supply Chain Management books, including Reshoring Guidebook, and 42 Rules for Sourcing and Manufacturing in China, and Legal Blacksmith – How to Avoid and Defend Supply Chain Disputes. She also works as an expert witness on legal cases involving global supply chain disputes.

Rosemary serves on the Board of Directors at the University of San Diego Supply Chain Management Institute and teaches Global Supply Chain Strategy at UC Berkeley. She earned an MBA from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Business Logistics from Arizona State University.

Read Rosemary’s article from the May / June 2023 issue of Business Facilities magazine:
The Last Word: The Reshoring Movement Is In Full Stride
Need more information or have questions?
Email Neil Eisenberg at neil@groupc.com, or call 732-559-1254.

