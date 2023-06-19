It’s Time to Act. That’s what many companies are feeling now that manufacturing risks and vulnerabilities have been exposed by the pandemic. Parts shipments have been delayed from Asia. Freight rates are volatile. Markets have changed and demand has shifted wildly. The economy is uncertain. Geopolitics are unstable. Meanwhile, The CHIPS and Science Act is helping to restore high-tech jobs to the U.S., while the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is playing a part in attracting investments as well. What do we do now with these challenges and opportunities? Rosemary Coates, Founder & Executive Director, Reshoring Institute and President, Blue Silk Consulting, will discuss the current state of global manufacturing, the possibility of nearshoring and reshoring, and the rebuilding and resurrection of domestic supply chains. It’s time to rebuild manufacturing in America. Rosemary has been a management consultant for 25+ years, helping over 80 global supply chain clients worldwide. She is an Amazon.com best-selling author with five Supply Chain Management books, including Reshoring Guidebook, and 42 Rules for Sourcing and Manufacturing in China, and Legal Blacksmith – How to Avoid and Defend Supply Chain Disputes. She also works as an expert witness on legal cases involving global supply chain disputes. Rosemary serves on the Board of Directors at the University of San Diego Supply Chain Management Institute and teaches Global Supply Chain Strategy at UC Berkeley. She earned an MBA from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Business Logistics from Arizona State University.