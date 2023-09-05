Daesol Ausys To Invest $72 Million In Georgia’s Harris County

Gov. Brian Kemp said West Point, Georgia, has become an “automotive capital” and the state itself employs more than 50,000 people in the automotive industry.

An automotive company with roots in Korea will bring more than 140 new jobs to Harris County, Georgia, as part of a $72 million project.

The Daesol Ausys Georgia manufacturing facility in West Point will produce luggage boards and luggage covers and offer employment in production, purchasing, quality control, maintenance, human resources, and management roles.

“We’re committed to delivering world-class services that exceed our clients’ requirements and expectations,” said Min Ho Kwon, CEO of Daesol Ausys. “We are very excited about this project in the Northwest Harris Business Park and look forward to continuing the partnership with the State of Georgia and Harris County.”

Gov. Brian Kemp said West Point has become an “automotive capital” and the state itself employs more than 50,000 people in the automotive industry.

The automotive industry, according to Georgia Department of Economic Development Commission‘s Pat Wilson, provides “generational change” both regionally and statewide.

“We’re excited to see the continuation of this growth and look forward to the opportunities that Daesol Ausys will provide to the people of Harris County,” Wilson said.

Establish in 2017 in Korea, Daesol Ausys specializes in designing and manufacturing motor and electric vehicle interior components and accessories. The company is a key supplier for Kia Georgia, Hyundai Motor Group, and General Motors.

Craig Greenhaw, Chairman of the Harris County Development Authority, said the county looks forward to a “long and mutually beneficial” partnership with Daesol Ausys.

“West Point and Harris County continue to work well together, and this is yet another successful venture that brings jobs and capital investment into the region,” Greenhaw said.

Operations at the Harris County site are expected to begin in December 2024.

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the GDEcD Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Harris County Commission; Harris County Development Authority; City of West Point; Georgia Power; and Georgia Quick Start.