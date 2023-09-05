1.9-Mile Transmission Line Moved To Support New York Mega-Site

A 1.9-mile portion of a 115-kilovolt electric transmission line in Genesee County, New York has been moved to create more than 300 acres of land for future development at the Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) site.

The transmission line, which had previously cut across a portion of the 1,250-acre site, now runs adjacent to it. Future tenants will join green hydrogen company Plug Power and semiconductor manufacturer Edwards at STAMP and have clean hydropower delivered to them from the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, NY. Delivering hydropower to STAMP aligns with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to obtain 70 percent of electricity statewide from renewable sources by 2030 on the path to a zero-emission grid.

More than $1 billion will be invested at STAMP by Plug Power and Edwards for projects that will create up to 680 new jobs in the emerging green hydrogen and semiconductor sectors. Plug Power is constructing North America’s largest green hydrogen manufacturing facility with a $677 million investment that will produce 74 tons of green hydrogen a day. Edwards is investing approximately $319 million to build a semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility that the company has dubbed as its factory of the future.

“Between Edwards and Plug Power, and recent infrastructure upgrades thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State, STAMP has generated $1 billion of capital investment and National Grid has played a vital role in helping us attract projects that will benefit Genesee County and surrounding communities, including the Buffalo and Rochester regions, for generations to come,” said Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) President and CEO Steve Hyde. “The hydropower provided by the New York Power Authority and the infrastructure built by National Grid are energizing companies of the future right here at STAMP, giving us a competitive advantage as we compete globally for companies in these emerging business sectors.”

“The electric infrastructure and equipment needed to serve STAMP customers are state-of-the-art and will provide the necessary capacity to deliver renewable hydropower to Plug Power and Edwards, as well as future STAMP tenants,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa.

He explained that the transmission circuit at STAMP is paired with an additional 115 KV transmission line that will be connected to a 600-megawatt substation that is currently under construction.

“We have a responsibility to provide affordable, reliable power to our customers and the GCEDC and Genesee County community are building something special at STAMP,” said Kujawa.

In addition to working with GCEDC on the transmission line relocation, National Grid’s commitment to STAMP includes funding from its suite of 18 economic development programs. Since 2003, these programs have provided more than $145 million in assistance, helping to create or retain more than 65,000 jobs and supporting almost $10.5 billion in private and public investment across upstate New York.

Watch the video below to learn more about STAMP.