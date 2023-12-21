Dassault Falcon Jet Plans Little Rock, Arkansas, Expansion

The expansion will bring 800 jobs to the Little Rock area and, according to Sanders, cements Arkansas’ role “as an aerospace powerhouse.”

Dassault Falcon Jet plans to increase its presence in Little Rock, Arkansas, to aid in the “development and delivery” of its new jet and future programs, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).

Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, said city has had a successful relationship with the aerospace company for more than half a century, proving the value of its workforce, vendors, and quality of life.

“Dassault Falcon Jet investing in additional facilities for the Dassault Falcon 6X and future Falcon programs at the Clinton National Airport is a strong testament about the amazing craftsmen, engineers and skilled technicians already located here as well as those who will be trained in Little Rock with this expansion,” Chesshir said.

The expansion, according to AEDC, will bring 800 jobs to the area and occurred following a June 2023 meeting between Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas officials, and Dassault leadership at the Paris International Air Show. The move, according to Sanders, cements Arkansas’ role “as an aerospace powerhouse.”

“I’m grateful to Dassault’s leadership for doubling down on their investment in Central Arkansas and will keep cutting taxes, growing our workforce, and improving our schools to help Arkansas’ aerospace industry continue to expand,” Sanders said.

Little Rock’s workforce, existing facilities, and state and local support contributed to the company’s interest in expanding in the city, according to AEDC.

Dassault Falcon Jet, which established its presence in Arkansas in 1975, has roughly 1,400 employees across two facilities in Little Rock.